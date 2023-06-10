‘People work my nerves’: Walgreens worker calls out customers who slow down line with bad card swipes

As a retail worker, small things can get on your nerves over time. After all, customers are unpredictable; they can leave sections of the store messy, be rude, not know how to use a card machine, and cause a host of issues that can make workers’ lives difficult.

One issue that frequently gets on workers’ nerves is customers slowing down the line. According to TikTok user @layyayaa, a prominent reason for this happening at Walgreens is their card machines.

In a video with over 2.5 million views, the TikToker and Walgreens worker pantomimes herself wrestling a card away from a customer, then swiping it herself.

“People work my nerves,” she writes in the caption.

While it may seem simple enough to swipe a card, some commenters say that Walgreens’ card machines are particularly difficult to use.

“Nah the one at Walgreens be confusing me,” reads one highly rated comment.

“When i worked at walgreens i spent most of my day telling people how to insert cards into their chip reader,” added another.

There’s been online discussion on this topic before.

On the subreddit /r/WalgreensStores, numerous users have complained about their experiences using the company’s card machines, both from the customer and worker side.

“Good luck to every cashier that has to deal with these readers,” reads one post. The post features a picture of a card machine that has been covered in notes indicating how to use it. “The Walgreens customer base is not ready for a pin pad like this. Even with the signs, they get it wrong every time.”

“I hate having to explain the way the chip goes in everyday,” states another post. “I have to tell literally atleast 500 people a day on the correct way the chip goes in the pinpad for payment by card. This is strictly for the new machines. Its so f-ing annoying. Why do customers make a big deal about it and why can’t Walgreens just get off their lazy a**es and get a big vivid picture and put it on display near the pin pad? It’s so annoying!”

Back on TikTok, some users blamed customers for their inability to use the machines.

“It’s not that hard the chip goes down,” offered one commenter. “ppl just act like they can’t hear.”

“When they ask if it’s credit or debit like is this your first time using it?? at your grown age??” a second shared.

Still, others reiterated that the card machine was difficult to use.

“The Walgreens new card reader doesn’t have to be that confusing,” one user said.

“Them machines work my nerves w never working right when you swipe,” another wrote.

