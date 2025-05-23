“The oligarch of YouTube”: The internet reacts to reports of MrBeast becoming a billionaire

YouTuber and entrepreneur MrBeast has allegedly reached a 10-figure net worth, becoming the eighth youngest billionaire in the world. His fans pointed out that he is the youngest billionaire who didn’t inherit his wealth.

MrBeast being the only self-made billionaire to ever do it under 30 is just wild to think about — Eric (@YourGuyEric) May 23, 2025

How did MrBeast become a billionaire?

27-year-old MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, started making philanthropic challenge videos on YouTube, such as giving away large sums of money to charities, generously tipping service workers, and raising money to plant 20 million trees.

Since then, MrBeast has partnered with other platforms like Amazon Prime to produce Beast Games, a game show where 1,000 participants compete for $5,000,000.

The deal with Amazon paid MrBeast around $100 million. In January, MrBeast offered to buy TikTok to avoid the United States’ ban on the popular social media app.

He was asked in a February 2025 episode of Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO if he’s a billionaire. MrBeast replied, “On paper, yeah, but I mean, in my actual bank account, I have less than a million dollars.”

A recent report by Celebrity Net Worth seemingly confirms that MrBeast now has a net worth of $1 billion, raking in nearly $50 million a month from various projects.

In 2024, he topped the Forbes list of the 50 top-earning creators.

How did fans react to MrBeast becoming a billionaire?

Despite branding himself as a philanthropist, some viewers have criticized MrBeast’s unethical business practices.

These claims included asking law enforcement to sign NDAs, alleged workplace abuse, asking challenge participants to engage in sleep deprivation and solitary confinement, and creating an unsanctioned lottery marketed to children.

We got MrBeast becoming a billionaire before GTA6 — Nachiket Acharya (@amulmasti) May 23, 2025

Following these claims, many viewers weren’t impressed with MrBeast’s rise to billionaire-dom. Some pointed to his ties to tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, with one saying, “All hail the oligarch of YouTube!”

“Billionaire in the bank, dirt poor broke in character,” another remarked on r/mrbeastsnark.

“There are no ethical billionaires,” another wrote.

“There is no mathematical way to ethically make one billion dollars without exploiting others,” a third claimed.

