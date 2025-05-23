Woman says Marvel movie moved her—her husband’s response made her cry: “Your happiness is annoying to him?”

A TikTok user’s story about an interaction with her husband during a spontaneous date night raised red flags for commenters. TikTok user Jenni Maharidge (@jenni.mah) posted a video earlier this week where she explained why a response she received from her husband after the couple viewed the new Marvel movie Thunderbolts caused her to break down over dinner.

In her video, which has over one million views and has since transcended platforms, Maharidge shared that her husband took her to the theater, and even though she knew nothing about the story, she loved the film. She was excited to discuss the movie over dinner, but felt compelled to stop talking after her husband “looks at me dead in my face and says ‘It was just a movie.’”

Thunderbolts is a film about a group of antiheroes forced to collaborate on a mission requiring them to confront their pasts. Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan lead the ensemble cast and Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as the movie’s antagonist, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Later on in her video, Maharidge clarified that her husband apologized for his remarks during dinner by saying that he loves when she gets excited, but “it’s just annoying sometimes.”

Commenters were thrown by the exchange. @Seriouslyidontbloat wrote “Your happiness is annoying to him?” and Anne commented “Your happiness bothers him. There is some veiled hatred there. Whatever his journey is you deserve a partner who enjoys you.”

You don’t have to go on someone else’s healing journey

Maharidge concluded her video by stating that she knows her husband is trying to communicate with her. “It’s not an overnight process but it is very painful,” she said. “He’s still new to his healing journey so I just have to keep remembering that.”

A commenter named Eclipse questioned why the husband’s healing journey needed to “hurt you in the process” and Kerstin Stanford pointed out that his healing journey could take years. “Don’t sacrifice your life for someone else’s journey,” she urged.

The video was cross-posted to X, where folks referenced actress Jenifer Lewis, who previously talked about breaking up with a man who was unable to acknowledge the positive things in life, like a beautiful pink tree. More importantly, he had acted annoyed at her joy over this simple pleasure.

“Jennifer Lewis was right,” wrote @heyjoydoe in a quote-retweet of the video on X, where it racked up nearly 185,000 likes. “It’s not just the pink trees.”

Jennifer Lewis was right. Its not just the pink trees. https://t.co/hIvOTOMdSg — Kitty Parker 👩🏾‍🍳💕 (@heyjoydoe) May 21, 2025

But in a separate post, Maharidge acknowledged that she bears partial responsibility for the toxicity in her relationship. “When you start digging out the gunk, you realize there’s a lot of complexities there,” she said.

This emotional epiphany was brought to you by the new movie Thunderbolts. It might be “just a movie,” but it’s still cheaper than therapy.

