Walmart faces another round of boycotts in the wake of DEI rollback protests

Walmart said it would potentially raise prices in response to the Trump administration’s new tariffs, and organized shoppers are boycotting in protest. Again.

Featured Video

The retailer was already feeling the heat after it announced a rollback of its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies late last year. At the time, a group in favor of DEI policies fought back with an organized boycott of its stores.

A new Walmart boycott

Now, a group called the People’s Union USA is doubling down on the action and calling on shoppers to avoid Walmart until May 26.

Advertisement

The group’s organizer, John Schwarz, said the company’s decision to raise prices is a sign it “doubled down on greed.” The boycott includes not just Walmart proper, but also its pharmacy, gas stations, and in-home delivery.

President Donald Trump is also furious at Walmart for its decision. He told the retailer publicly that it should “eat” the cost of the tariffs and not pass the increases on to the consumer.

Walmart isn’t the only major U.S. retailer targeted by activists. Target is also facing a national boycott after announcing an end to its DEI programs.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.