“Such a scam”: Dealership quotes man $2,000 for damages on leased car. He takes it to an auto shop instead

A man who tried returning his car lease was floored by the dealership’s charges for aesthetic damages. So, he opted to take it to a local auto body shop instead, and the price difference was massive.

Jeff (@jeff.for) posted about his experience in a viral TikTok that accrued over 1.3 million views. His clip sparked a conversation among users on the app about turgid upcharges they say dealerships often append to car services.

“So I went to return my leased car today, right? And I get to the dealership, and they’re like, ‘Okay, great. We know you already sent in photos. We sent it to our team for the lease returns. This is how much you owe for excessive damage, and like wear and tear,’ right?”

Before relaying the final amount the dealership expected him to pay, Jeff takes a beat to cover his mouth. “The bill was $2,000. It was $2,200. And I literally was like, I’m not paying that. I was like I’m not f*cking paying that. I’ve had this car for three years, of course, there’s gonna be some wear and tear, right?”

“It was a $1,300 charge for the scuff that was on the side of my car, right? $600 to remove the tint that I had on my windows. And another couple hundred dollars for like the wheel having a scratch on it. I was like, I’m not doing that.”

Auto shop assessment

After being gobsmacked by the dealership’s quote, Jeff opted to get a second opinion instead of shelling out two bands. The TikToker believed he could get another business to remedy the aforementioned blemishes on his vehicle for less.

“So I leave. I find a body shop next to me, right? I go to the body shop, I show him the scuff. I’m like, how much will this be? He goes and grabs a liquid, some sort of magic liquid. Rubs it on the car, the whole scuff goes away. Completely gone. And he’s like, no, you’re good. It’s free. I’m like, thank you, right?”

Following this, Jeff reveals that he’s recording his video in front of another auto service business. “So then I come to a tint shop. I’m here right now. They’re removing the tint off my windows.”

And the amount this business charged Jeff for the removal was substantially lower than the dealership’s price. “$50,” he says, shocked that he was saving $550 when compared to the original quote.

Dealership gets the wheel

As for the slight damage done to one of the leased vehicle’s rims, Jeff said he’ll have the dealership address that. “I’m not gonna fix the wheel, I don’t have time for it, I’m over it. So that’s gonna be a couple hundred dollars. But like, you mean to tell me I just paid $50. For the two thousand they were about to charge me, like? Get the f*ck outta here,” he says into the lens.

Tons of social media posts highlight exorbitant charges for automotive work. The Daily Dot previously reported on a professional car hauler who urged folks to change their own cabin air filters. In the clip, he highlights that the entire process only takes a few minutes. Furthermore, these filters are designed to be swapped out easily, and often don’t require any tools.

Also, cabin air filters for various car models can be easily found online. For instance, Amazon has a wide assortment that ranges anywhere from $10 to $20 per filter.

However, as the aforementioned TikToker points out, some dealerships will charge anywhere from $90 to $260 just to change a cabin air filter, which seems like highway robbery for such a straightforward process.

Other dealership scams

In another viral post, one driver claims a Toyota dealership quoted her $1,200 to install running boards on her SUV. A sales rep informed her that holes needed to be drilled in the undercarriage of her vehicle. Moreover, the work would take a full eight hours to complete, resulting in jacked-up labor costs.

Stunned by the amount, the woman decided to bring her vehicle to a local shop instead. There, the mechanic informed her that running board installation would only cost her $100, i.e., 8.3% of the dealership price.

Additionally, car enthusiasts have written about several notorious lease return grifts that dealerships are known to pull. Car Buying Tips rattled off several conditions you should keep an eye out for when signing your lease. Make sure to get the total yearly mileage on your lease in writing. Also, know what it’ll cost per mile in case you go over that amount.

Upon returning your leased car, ensure all of the tires match and have more than 1/8″ tread left. Otherwise, you may be subjected to upcharged tire-swapping fees. As for wear and tear, be sure to examine what constitutes that in your documentation thoroughly.

The outlet says to return the car in broad daylight and take numerous photos of it at the dealership. Also, receive explicit confirmation from the sales rep that the car has indeed been returned in good condition. “This way, you can avoid any potential charges at a later date, saying you’re on the hook for cosmetic damages.”

One user who replied to Jeff’s video thought the con started way before he returned his vehicle to the dealership. “LEASING a car is a scam,” they penned.

Someone else was equally mortified about the tint surcharge. “To remove tint? Lol, they should be thankful you put it on.”

Another user on the application shared their own disgust with car dealerships in a brief anecdote. According to them, the business refused to take back a car, even though its owner had passed away. “My mom DIED and they REFUSED to take back HER lease. I provided the death certificate, and they still turned me away. I told them you will take this car one way or another—now or repo this. She got repoed 3 months later because they REFUSED to take it. Disgusting!”

However, some folks explained ways to finesse car leases to their benefit, like this one driver who assesses a car’s residual value and then shops it around to car buying companies.

They argue that the offers from these establishments can be higher than this residual value. Subsequently, they pocket the difference. “You people don’t know how to lease. You see what your residual is and then see what a place like CarMax, Driveway, Carvana, etc, will offer you. Example buy out is 14K and they offer 17.5 YOU SELL IT TO THEM AND GET CASHED OUT.”

