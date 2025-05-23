A couple divorced shortly after the groom smashed a forkful of wedding cake into his new wife’s face, sparking discussion about the outdated tradition.

What happened at the wedding?

A poster in the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest said he was a guest at his mom’s best friend’s daughter’s wedding when he witnessed the smashing.

“Cake time, groom has a fork full, goes to feed it to his bride, but drags his hand upwards to spear the cake on her cheek,” he wrote. “The fork tines end up cutting her upper lip a little.”

He said that for five minutes, the bride had to apply pressure to stop the bleeding.

“I still remember the look my wife gave me, with a shocked ‘WTF was he thinking?!?!’” he continued.

According to The Knot, wedding cake smashing originated in ancient Rome. The tradition was used to signify “fertility and male dominance” in the new relationship.

Does cake smashing lead to divorce?

The poster revealed that the couple divorced just 10 to 11 months after the cake-smashing incident.

“Someone told me the divorce rate is higher when people smash cake in each other’s faces. Seems there’s a bit of truth to this,” he wrote.

In the comments of the post, other Redditors said they’ve heard of other situations where wedding cake smashing led to divorce.

“She repeatedly told him not to do it, but he did it anyway, and then was surprised pikachu face when she followed through and walked out and divorced his ass,” one wrote.

“My BIL’s first marriage ended after a few years. They were young, and he smashed her face with the cake instead of feeding her,” another shared.

“Some woman in a thread about this topic yesterday said that her husband smashed her face so hard into the cake that it broke her nose. That one definitely ended in divorce,” a third added.

Others weighed in on the “outdated” tradition.

“The people who do this kind of ‘joke’ are actually bullies but have learned how to mask it by doing these ‘jokes,’” a commenter suggested.

“Men who won’t drop the ritual are unwilling to be equal to their spouse,” another wrote.

