Southwest Airlines passengers will have to keep chargers visible on flights

Beware, Southwest Airlines travelers: You’re going to have to keep your portable charging devices visible during flights.

Southwest announced the changes in a statement earlier in the week. The new safety measure should allow for flight attendants to address any fires that break out mid-flight quickly.

So what does this mean for you?

Well, if you’re using a power bank or another portable charging device, you’ll have to keep it out of your bag and visible to the crew during the flight. No more leaving it in your dufflel bag in the overhead bin.

The reason for Southwest’s new charger rule

This might seem like an overreaction on the part of the airline, but there is a good reason for this policy change. The flammability of lithium-ion batteries is well-known, as they power many of the personal devices we carry around. This year, the Federal Aviation Administration has already seen more than 20 lithium-ion battery-related fires on U.S. flights.

A faulty power bank stored in an overhead compartment is likely the cause of a January Air Busan plane fire that occurred in South Korea. Thankfully, just three people were injured in that accident.

Several airlines in South Korea already made this change in response to the tragedy.

