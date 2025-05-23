Las Vegas brides are DoorDashing their wedding dresses

In a time crunch for a wedding dress? DoorDash can now deliver one straight to your door.

According to People, last-minute brides can now get their perfect dress delivered to them in under an hour. David’s Bridal teamed up with DoorDash to make the service a reality.

Thousands have used the service to get their wedding dresses delivered.

David’s Bridal dresses delivered by DoorDash

The bridal boutique has been around for 75 years, but it’s clearly keeping up with the times.

Through the partnership, brides-to-be in 180 locations nationwide can now have their dresses delivered to them.

Over 2,000 dresses have already been delivered. Unsurprisingly, a large share of those orders came out of Las Vegas—a city synonymous with spontaneous weddings and last-minute elopements.

The move taps into a growing demand for convenience and flexibility. It also shows how even the most traditional retailers are adapting to the on-demand economy.

“Brides, bridesmaids and special occasion shoppers across the U.S. can now access an assortment of gorgeous dresses, shoes and accessories and enjoy delivery to their door step,” a press release issued by DoorDash explained back in December 2024.

The release also explained how the service will make shopping for a wedding dress much less stressful.

It explained shoppers “will have quick and easy access to everything they need with a few taps of a button, to make every occasion special, take the stress out of the wedding and event planning process or solve last-minute snafus.”

Speedy dress delivery at the same price

The press release also explained the partnership and service will not impact the cost of the dresses.

It assured that the store will sell items “all at the same incredible retail price as in-store.”

The service plans to tap into a market of customers who need dresses but don’t have a lot of time to shop.

Kelly Cook, David’s Bridal CEO, these women deserve to be served.

According to a CBS MoneyWatch, Cook said this month that approximately 17% of David’s brides are looking for dresses for weddings that are less than three weeks away.

“So we have to serve the last-minute brides,” Cook said, per the outlet.

