Amazon is now refunding some customers for purchases made years ago. One shopper received $2,000

Amazon is issuing long-anticipated refunds for some customers. According to USA Today, some customers who had issues with Amazon returns in the past may finally get closure.

Per reports, one customer has been waiting for their refund since 2018.

The company offered up details on the move to USA Today.

“Following a recent internal review, we identified a very small subset of returns where we issued a refund without the payment completing, or where we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us so no refund was issued,” Amazon spokesperson Maxine Tagay said in a statement to the newspaper.

Apparently, customers do not need to take any additional steps to get their refunds.

“There is no action required from customers to receive the refunds, and we have fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward,” the statement explained.

How many customers will receive a refund?

It is still unclear how many customers will expect to get funds credited back to them.

However, first-quarter earnings calls back on May 1 offered some potential insights.

On that call, the company’s CFO, Brian Olsavsky, reported the company took a $1.1 billion hit in a one-time charge. The money was used for “historical customer returns” that were unresolved and also plans to stockpile inventory ahead of any tariffs.

Amazon customer reported $1,800 refund

An Amazon customer, Steven Pope, allegedly received nearly $2,000 from a refund issued by the company.

“WILD – Amazon just refunded me finally for a return in 2018!” he posted on Linkedin on May 20 for a TV set he had purchased in 2018, the Verge reported. “$1,798.81 is being credited to me today in 2025 after 7 years.”

Amazon returns have also been making other news headlines.

A potential class-action suit alleges several customers were recharged for an item even after they returned it.

According to Amazon’s policy, the retailer can reverse a refund if an item is not returned or is returned in bad condition.

On April 29, a Seattle federal judge denied Amazon’s motion to dismiss the case.

Discovery is ongoing.

