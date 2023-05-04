‘Gonna start doing this. Seems like therapy’: Server shares what she does when customers are rude to her

A viral video has given servers a new way to deal with rude customers—and, perhaps to the benefit of all involved, it’s just writing down mean things about those customers in their server books.

The video was created by TikTok user Allani (@a.11ani) and has garnered more than 251,000 views in its first day on the platform. In it, Allani lip-syncs to an Azaelia Banks clip saying, “Bitch, you’re bald, and you’re fat, ha! You’re baldheaded, and you’re fat now too,” while writing in her book.

She adds context with on-screen text that reads, “When a customer is rude to me so I write mean things about them while taking their order instead of being rude back.”

Allani also pigeonholes a particular type of nightmare customer in the video’s caption, writing, “Pad thai chicken no bean sprouts for smug btch with the bangs.”

@a.11ani Pad thai chicken no bean sprouts for smug btch with the bangs ♬ som original – tana

In the comments section, viewers appreciated the content, with fellow servers appearing to appreciate it the most.

One viewer who seems to relate to the caption personally asked, “The caption is real bc why r the mean people always ordering pad thai with no bean sprouts?”

Allani simply responded in solidarity against customers who modify their meals to exclude bean sprouts writing, “Like grow up.”

“I be writing ‘broke’ when they sit down and immediately start asking me the price of everything,” another viewer quipped.

Several servers thought Allani’s method might be helpful for just dealing with the day-to-day challenges of waiting tables.

“Gonna start doing this,” one commenter surmised. “Seems like therapy.”

“I should just start using my server book as a journal at this point,” another agreed.

But as several revealed, there’s a potential for this kind of “therapy” to backfire.

“I used to name the tables so it would come up on expo but not on their receipt and someone ran my food for me and accidentally dropped the expo ticket at the table and i named the table ‘bitch lady @ 13’ and she got so mad,” one viewer shared.

Another relayed something similar: “i had a host who got fired once for starting their checks instead of asking for a name just gave them a number and put ‘loud lady’ or ‘bald.'”

