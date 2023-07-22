“If someone broke a glass I’d say ‘OPA!!’and it killed every time”: Waitress shares ‘bits’ she does while serving at her job

If you’ve ever worked a service job, you’re likely well aware of the many “bits” customers like to play out with staff.

From customers saying “I guess that means it’s free” every time an item doesn’t scan to making rude remarks about an employee’s abilities, there are a host of “jokes” that customers make that, over time, can get on a server’s nerves.

In response, many servers have developed bits of their own. Employees from chains like Hooters and Dunkin‘ have all gone viral after sharing their bits—and now, another user has sparked discussion on the platform by doing the very same thing.

TikTok user Alexa (@alexxajohnsonn) previously made waves after sharing the dad jokes she tells on the job to get tips. Now, she’s revealed even more stock responses to standard customer jokes.

In her first bit, she says that she’ll sometimes ask for ID when a customer orders birch beer, a drink that is non-alcoholic.

If the customer drinks multiple birch beers, she says she’ll say something to the effect of, “I hope you’re not driving!”

Another one of her jokes also relates to alcohol.

“We don’t serve alcohol at the restaurant I work at, so sometimes people will, as a joke, ask for a beer or something, and I just say, ‘me too,’” Alexa explains.

When Alexa hands a customer the bill, she says they will sometimes joke that they do not want it.

“I always say, ‘Well, I don’t run fast,’” Alexa says.

Finally, given Alexa’s name, she claims that customers will frequently make jokes relating her to the Amazon Alexa.

“I always just say, ‘Just don’t ask me the weather,’” shares the TikToker.

In the comments section, users shared their own server bits.

“My go-to for bringing out the bill when it comes with the little leather book is to say okay guys, I’ve got a story for you. once upon a time there were three hungry people as I open and pretend to read it,” detailed a commenter. “it’s dumb.”

“Another good one for the bill is to say it comes complimentary with the meal,” offered another.

“If someone broke a glass I’d say ‘OPA!!’ and it killed every time,” recalled a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexa via Instagram direct message.