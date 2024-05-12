‘They need me here’: Job seeker shows up to Best Buy for job interview. It backfires

Ray (@raymeetsmundo) has been documenting his quest to look for a job as part of his 30 Job Interviews in 30 Days series on TikTok. Recently, he went viral for posting about the “liberation” he felt when he was fired from Walmart.

In a recent clip, he detailed his struggles getting to a Best Buy interview ahead of his meeting time with the location’s hiring manager…only to be left waiting. And waiting…and waiting. His clip blasting the retailer went viral, and several other users on the app remarked that they thought he exhibited way more patience than they would’ve.

“I’m here for a job interview?” the TikToker says as he records himself entering the Best Buy while he inquires about the prospective position with what is presumably an employee of the store. Someone off-camera responds and Ray replies with, “Perfect, thank you.”

The clip then transitions to him performing a quick fit check after setting down his phone: “What do y’all think of the outfit?” he says, backing away from the camera as he shows off his shirt and pants. “It’s the same shirt as the last interview but I’m wearing different jeans and different shoes,” he says, moving back even further as he adjusts his hair, this time, the white sneakers he’s wearing are visible in the clip.

In what seems like an attempt to maintain a kept appearance during his job interview after sweating in his car, Ray removes his shirt, opting to drive in a white tank top instead. After arriving at his destination, he stops his vehicle and puts his shirt back on.

He grabs his recording device and says, “I think we’re ready to go now.” The clip cuts back to him inside of the Best Buy store as he walks through the aisles.

An ‘interview’ gone wrong

“Bro, I don’t know what to do they told me to wait here,” he says, proceeding to the headphones section, and trying an over-the-ear model. “Imma go around and ask employees if they’re like really here.”

“That’s the thing about Best Buy,” Ray rants. “I can never find an employee or if I do find an employee they’re always busy doing something. But with me that’s gonna change. I’m gonna be everywhere, I’ll be helping everybody, they need me here.”

With yet another cut in his video, Ray’s sweltering car ride to Best Buy begins to feel like it may’ve been all for naught as he still hasn’t met with anyone for a job interview: “It’s only getting worse. Did they forget about me? I’m still here. I’m still here,” he says, looking around forlornly before the video ultimately cuts out.

In a follow-up video, Ray states that he eventually just walked out of his interview after staying inside the building for an hour and 10 minutes.

He records the follow-up from the interior of his hot car: “So I just walked out of my job interview and I almost just fought my interviewer.”

Ray’s video then transitions to him talking into the camera back when he was still inside the Best Buy and waiting to be tended to. He documented his time idling inside the store until he ultimately decided to leave, stating that the experience made him so mad he didn’t want to work for a company that treated its prospective employees in such a dismissive fashion.

Ray went on to say that he ultimately found out another potential hire arrived before he did, but that he showed up 10 minutes before his interview time. He didn’t understand why they couldn’t just tell him they were running a bit behind and that he would’ve respected being told that a heck of a lot more than being left to amble through the store on his own.

Numerous commenters who saw his post shared his ire against the consumer tech retail chain, with one person writing, “I would’ve left after 15 mins.’

Another replied, “That’s just a glimpse of the toxic ness.”

“I’m agreeing with you on this one bro I would have dipped after 30 minutes,” one TikTok user said.

As it turns out, other job seekers have had similar experiences when trying to work for big retailers, including one that Ray himself worked at previously.

“Dawg that happened to me with Walmart,” one wrote. “The hiring manager scheduled me at a certain time when he had a meeting, I waited for an hour and then left.”

So how did Ray’s job search go? In another one of his videos, the TikToker said he was surprised with a call from H-E-B, which asked him to come into the store so he could fill out paperwork and begin working for the supermarket chain. Severalcommenters congratulated him on the job and lauded the store’s benefits, stating that he ended up securing himself a position with a great employer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ray via TikTok comment and Best Buy via email.

