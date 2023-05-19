‘We did “sir this is a Wendy’s” every time someone called our pizza restaurant 5 min before closing’: Dunkin’ worker says key to getting through the day is to come up with ‘bits’ about customers. Everyone does it

A fast food worker shared that doing what she calls “harmless little pranks” makes service industry jobs more tolerable. Given the responses to her TikTok, people seem inclined to agree.

The worker, who goes by Zara on TikTok, posted the video on May 17; it has generated over 271,000 views since. The accompanying caption reads, “Committing to the bit always makes everything better,” and Zara provided a few funny examples of her favorite bits in the clip.

“I worked at Dunkin’ Donuts for five years,” she begins, “and if I had to give advice to people who are like working minimum wage jobs and absolutely hate it, it would be that your job is going to become 100 times more palatable if you can come up with some silly little bits to use on the customers.”

For instance, as she explains, “I used to have a co-worker who, when he answered the headset, instead of saying, ‘Welcome to Dunkin’ Donuts. How can I help you today?’ would without fail always say, ‘Welcome to Arby’s; we have the meats. How can I help you today?'”

She notes, “The closest Arby’s to our Dunkin’ Donuts is literally 64 miles away, and yet every single time he did that, customers would pause for a minute, … order, and never mentioned the fact that he had said Arby’s because they were so confused.”

Another of Zara’s co-workers was fond of making up menu items.

“He would be like, ‘Welcome to Dunkin’ Donuts. Would you like to try our new chili cheese dogs?’ and, without fail, every single time, people said no. So, one time, I had to ask him, ‘What are you going to do one day if someone says yes to this item that you made up that we do not have to offer them?'”

Zara recalls that he looked her “dead in the eyes” and confidently told her, “That’s simply never gonna happen.”

“And he was right,” she continues. “I saw him do this bit over 100 times … and literally no one ever was curious enough to say yes to whatever ridiculous item he decided Dunkin’ Donuts sold that day.”

In the comments section, viewers shared some of their favorite bits.

“We did, ‘Sir, this is a Wendy’s’ every time someone called our pizza restaurant 5 min before closing,” one shared.

“I worked at McDonald’s and I used to add ‘Mc’ in front of everything,” another confessed. “McReceipt, McWater, McBag — it was great; nobody questioned it.”

“I got banned from the bit for saying, ‘Hi, welcome to Culvers, birthplace of THE Craig Culver!’ as an opener in drive-thru,” another shared.

One boasted, “I used to say, ‘Thank you for coming and remember to back the Bell’ in a Sonic the Hedgehog voice when I worked at Taco Bell.”

That led a commenter to respond, “If an employee did a Sonic voice on me as a customer, I would tip them at least $20.”

The Daily Dot contacted Zara via email for further information.