‘It’s always a Toyota’: Mechanics reveal their top 6 cars based on reliability

Anyone in the market for a new car is surely wanting a reliable and dependable vehicle that can last for years—if not decades. The process of finding a new car can be daunting, sure, but one Colorado-based auto repair shop is trying to make it slightly easier.

Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc), in late-March, posted a viral TikTok that asked some of the store’s mechanics, “If you were to rate a car a 10/10, what would it be?” Over the course of the nearly 90-second video, a handful of workers told viewers their favorite cars. As of Monday, the video had amassed more than 899,700 views.

The video starts off with an unseen cameraman asking a worker, named Michael, the question first. Here are the cars each mechanic recommended.

Toyota 4Runner

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the 2024 Toyota 4Runner is a great off-road vehicle known for its spacious interior. This model comfortably seats five people, it noted, and was described as a semi-decent midsize SUV. The writers of this piece weren’t over the moon with the car, though. Among their complaints were that the car’s body-on-frame design “translates to sloppy on-road handling and a bouncy ride. Fuel economy is also underwhelming, and the engine’s transmission is unrefined.” They also noted that the interior is dated, but gave it an overall ranking of 6.9 out of 10.

Mazda CX5

This was Michael’s second answer. He clarified that this was one of his top pics because “I haven’t had any issues with it.” He added, however, that the car was relatively new and only had 40,000 miles on it. This car was given a slightly higher ranking by the U.S. News & World Report, which graded the 2024 model an 8.5 out of ten. The website noted the car’s many benefits: near-luxury interior, plenty of standard features, and energetic acceleration.

Honda Accord

Another mechanic, named Kelly, opted to choose his own car: a 1994 Honda Accord, which he said has 263,000 miles on it. The mechanic here may have been joking somewhat in volunteering his own vehicle. However, the Honda Accord is ranked highly by the U.S. News & World Report, which graded it an 8.4 out of 10. “The 2024 Honda Accord does just about everything right,” the website read. “It delivers swift acceleration, competent handling, a silky smooth ride and user-friendly tech. This Honda is designed for families and commuters, and it’s equipped to meet as many of their needs as possible.”

Toyota Land Cruiser

The U.S. News & World Report most recently ranked the 2021 model of the Toyota Land Cruiser, grading it a 6.1 out of 10. The website noted that the car is good for on-road driving while noting that it can also “venture just about anywhere offroad.” Part of the reason for its poor ranking, it notes, is that the car contains “outdated infotainment technology” and “poor gas mileage.” There is, however, a newer, 2024 version of the car now on the market.

Toyota Highlander

“That’s the car that I want,” a third, unnamed, mechanic said. “It’s beautiful. It’s [a] Toyota, and it’s perfect for where I live.” This was another highly rated car by the U.S. News & World Report, which graded it a 7.8 out of 10. “The 2024 Highlander is a competent midsize SUV that simply doesn’t stand out in a packed and innovative class,” the website read. “As a family vehicle, it can get from point A to point B with no fuss or complaints, and that will be enough for many shoppers.”

Toyota Camry

This was the final car recommended by one of the Colorado-based mechanics. Like most other Toyota models it, too, received a high score from the U.S. News & World Report, an 8.2 out of 10. The website noted that the car’s 2024 model is a “balanced and comfortable sedan” that’s perfect for daily commuters and families.

The fact that several mechanics opted for Toyota as their car of choice isn’t entirely shocking. The brand has won several J.D. Power dependability rewards in both 2019 and 2022. Another benefit to Toyotas is that they are cheaper to maintain—at least relative to some other cars. “It’s always a Toyota,” one viewer commented under the auto repair shop’s video.

They weren’t alone. Indeed, the comments were flooded with viewers bragging or appreciation for their own Toyota models.

“Toyota for the win,” one person said.

“that’s it, my next car is a Toyota 4Runner,” another wrote. “as soon as my rav 4 with 230k miles dies.”

Other car manufacturers received some love, too.

“my 2001 honda accord is proudly over 430,000 miles,” one viewer bragged.

“I’ve had numerous cars but my Camry is the best,” another added. “Most of them said Toyota, so that speaks volumes.”

