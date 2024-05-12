‘Like I’m not on Ozempic’: Customer pays $4 for side of rice and beans. She can’t believe how much she got

A customer went to a Mexican restaurant and was most definitely surprised to see the serving of rice and beans she got with her tacos.

The video documenting what might be described as “portion control” came from creator Brittany Kay (@ilovebrittanykay), who reports she spent $30 on five tacos and rice and beans. She showed the sides in a video uploaded to TikTok last Sunday from Broward County, part of the Miami metro area that includes Fort Lauderdale. She has attracted more than 658,700 views as of Sunday.

In the video, she shows the tiny containers, and exclaims, “I want these restaurants to stop playin’ with me. Why you put my rice and beans in a f*ckin’ ketchup container, bruh, and then charge me $4 for it?”

She then observes, “Like, get serious right quick,” to close out the short video.

What is ‘shrinkflation?’



Mashed ran an article in October 2023 attempting to explain shrinkflation at restaurants.

Author Amy Bell wrote, “Supersizing has been among the most popular culinary size trends, but the era of downsized portions seems to be upon us. If you’re worried these smaller portions are going to leave you hungry, you’re not alone. Some diners question whether less is truly more. However, others have embraced the new trend since it’s more in line with the way they prefer to eat.”

She went on to say that there might be a noble reason among the myriad profit-driven motivators for smaller portions. “A ridiculous amount of food gets wasted in the U.S. every year,” she points out. “Thus, restaurants seeking to keep up with eco-friendly trends are looking beyond green packaging and sustainable food sources. They want to reduce food waste as well. There’s plenty of technology out there to help. However, one of the lower-tech strategies is offering smaller portions.”

Customers aren’t happy

Commenters on Brittany’s were ready to rage.

“Pictures and one star straight to Yelp,” suggested one commenter.

Another assessed, “A shot of rice is insane.”

Someone else quipped, “A Costco sample of rice and beans,” which Brittany Kay dubbed “crazy accurate in response.”

Finally, someone tied in a popular weight-loss drug, noting, “Like I’m not on ozempic I can’t eat outta sauce cups.”

Brittany Kay appreciated that, remarking, “Wait this comment has me screeechinggg.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brittany Kay via TikTok comment.

