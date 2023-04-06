Working in any customer-facing job often means coming up with comedic “bits” for interacting with people, especially in industries that rely on tips. And one Hooters server is sharing hers on TikTok, much to viewers’ delight.

User Charity (@charityy_harris) says that her go-to bit to start with is to tell patrons that the restaurant is out of water.

“I’ll hit them with a ‘Oh my god, no one told you? We just ran out of water,’” she explainas.

Her list continues, including asking customers who wave her down if they really just miss her that much, addressing the men as “princess,” and suggesting they make bird noises to get her attention.

“If it’s a big group of people, and one of the dudes says something sassy, I’ll hit ‘em with a ‘We’re fighting now. I’m not talking to you for the next two minutes,’” Charity adds. “And if they try to talk, I’ll look at their friends and be like, ‘Do you hear something?’”

Some of these routines may sound familiar to others who have worked as servers or even folks who have been on the other side of similar bits as the customer. But even if the specifics change from restaurant to restaurant, server to server, the idea remains the same.

And Charity’s TikTok encouraged other servers to share their own practiced bits for customers.

“When my table asks me for something i say ‘what is this.. a restaurant?’” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll tell my tables to scream at me across the room if you need anything,” another added. “One guy just yelled my name through the whole restaurant.”

“I worked at hooters and twin peaks and these are my exact bits,” a third claimed.

Another viewer congratulated Charity on having serving down to an art, writing, “i know u get TIPS,” while others said she had inspired them to start trying similar things out at their own jobs.

“It’s all abt reading the room and making sure they know you’re joking,” Charity advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Charity via TikTok comment.