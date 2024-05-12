‘She had it for 12 years with no problem’: Viewers divided after mechanics rate the Nissan Rogue on a scale of 0-10

For some auto manufacturers, certain vehicles are the brand’s bread and butter, the car that outsells the majority of their lineup by a long shot.

For Mazda, it’s the 3. Ford’s got the F-150 and F series of pickup trucks, Chevy’s got the Silverado and Equinox, and Toyota has several: the Rav4, Camry, Corolla, and Tacoma.

For Nissan, it’s its versatile crossover SUV: The Rogue. According to Visual Capitalist, the Japanese auto manufacturer, whose name may be associated with billion-dollar losses and insane Altima drivers, is popular for its Rogue.

Since it’s one of the more omnipresent vehicles folks will see when they’re out on the road, it’s no wonder mechanics will see their fair share of them rolling into the shop. Accurate Automotive (@accurateautoinc) posted a viral TikTok where several mechanics shared their thoughts about the Nissan Rogue and what they thought the car ranked on a scale from zero to 10.

Rating the Rogue

The clip begins with someone behind the camera asking a person working on a vehicle, “What do you rate a Nissan Rogue?”

The auto worker responds, “Nissan Rogue? A 1,” they state. “‘Cause they’re terrible. If my neighbor sees this, they’re great cause my neighbor has one.”

Another person is asked the same question. He responds, “Nissan Rogue like a 2. Nissan’s just garbage.”

A third worker shows up on camera to provide his answer to the question: “A Nissan Rogue? 3.”

One mechanic in the shop, rocking a full getup, is asked the same thing: His answer?

“2…bad transmissions,” he says, explaining his reasoning.

The TikToker goes up to the last person in the store to ask what they think about Nissan Rogues.

“A Nissan Rogue I’m gonna go with a 4 out of 10,” the worker shares before the video closes out.

Not everyone agrees

Judging from the responses by various other users on TikTok, it seems people disagree with a lot of the Nissan Rogue hate being hurled in the direction of the vehicle.

One commenter said they have never had an issue with their Nissan Rogue despite owning it for several years, writing, “We have 2018 Nissan rogue only 56k for 6 years 0 problems. STILL BETTER THAN chvy equinox and ford escape ECOBOOST.”

Another replied, “I’m on my second Nissan Rogue and I love it.”

The anecdotal praise for the particular make and model persisted in the comments section.

“I have a Nissan Rogue, it’s been 9 years and no mayor issues, so, I don’t know why the hate,” one wrote.

According to one TikToker, a car’s longevity has a lot to do with how a driver treats it.

Another said, “My roomie has a Nissan Rogue, she had it for 12 years w/ no problems,” while someone else mentioned that the auto mechanics in the clip were probably a bit biased with their selections: “You’re asking toyota mechanics about a Nissan what you think they’re going to say!!”

However, at least one TikToker agreed with what one of the mechanics said about the Nissan Rogue’s transmission. They wrote in a comment response, “Had a Nissan rogue . That CVT is the biggest pos ever.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nissan via email and Accurate Automotive via Instagram direct message.

