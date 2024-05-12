‘But I can’t have a plastic straw….’: Sobey’s customer can’t believe how much store is charging for single slice of chicken

This supermarket is charging a ridiculous price for a slice of chicken. Viewers were even surprised to learn they could just buy a single slice of deli meat, that’s usually just called a sample.

Prices have been steadily increasing over the last few years due to inflation, political crises, and a global health pandemic. While inflation is allegedly cooling, grocery store prices in the United States are still 25% higher now than they were in Jan. 2020, CBS News reported.

While some companies are increasing prices to offset their own rising costs, supply chain issues, and resource scarcity, others, policy experts say, are increasing prices (or shrinking products) just because they can.

Even President Joe Biden called companies out on it.

The rise of ‘shrinkflation’

“The cost of eggs, milk, chicken, gas, and so many other essential items have come down,” Biden said at a rally earlier this year. “But for all we’ve done to bring prices down, there are still too many corporations in America ripping people off: price gouging, junk fees, greedflation, shrinkflation.”

It seems some grocery stores haven’t gotten the message.

In a TikTok, a Canadian woman was shocked by the product of her local grocery store, Sobeys, and its exorbitant price.

In the video, Gabby (@gabbyh23_) headed over to the deli meat section of the grocery store and was surprised to see a single slice of chicken breast being sold in a styrofoam plate wrapped in saran wrap.

When she picked it up to investigate, her shock grew. The oven-roasted chicken slice was priced at $1.97.

“Only at Sobeys can you get a wonderful deal of $2 for a single slice of chicken,” Gabby said.

And it’s not even a high-end deli meat brand. The slice was Panache brand, which is Sobeys store brand, aka supposedly the most affordable option, like the Kirkland brand is at Costco.

The price is for a slice that weighs 0.046kg (about .1lb).

Looking at grocery and delivery services online, deli meat is generally a bit more expensive per pound in Canada versus the United States. In Canada, it can range from $7 to $15 a pound, while in the U.S., it ranges from $5 to $12.

Customers share their shock

People in Gabby’s comments section were taken aback but not utterly shocked, given the current dystopian landscape we’re living in, from rising food costs to environmental decline.

“What a waste of packaging!!!” a top comment pointed out.

“Is there food scarcity or are we being robbed?” a person asked.

“Packaging [costs] more [than] the old slice of meat,” another said.

“But I can’t have a plastic straw…” a commenter wrote, referring to the environmentally conservative popular advice to ditch plastic straws.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabby for comment via Instagram direct message and to Sobeys via email.

