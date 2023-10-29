‘The way I would just leave’: Woman dining at restaurant said she waited 57 minutes for her check after saying no to dessert

No matter how many times you do it, trying to find a server to get you your check after a restaurant meal will always feel a little embarrassing. In this day and age especially, many are so terrified at the prospect of appearing like “Karens,” we’d much rather sit and wait in silence for servers to make the first move, even if this ends up being inconvenient for us.

But waiting nearly an hour for a restaurant check would test the patience of even the most laid-back customer.

In a TikTok that has now amassed 1.8 million views as of Sunday, Rae (@raegantanon), who is currently studying abroad in Italy, shared how she waited almost a whole hour to get a restaurant check after turning down dessert. As she awkwardly filmed herself silently waiting for the check, on-screen text provided some more context to her situation.

“POV: Its been 57 minutes since you asked for the check in Italy and they still haven’t brought it to you because you said no to dessert and no to a cappuccino and no to limoncello,” she wrote.

As she joked in the video description that she “should’ve said yes to the tiramisu,” viewers were left divided over whether an etiquette faux paus occurred here, or if the restaurant was at fault for making Rae wait so long.

In response to one commenter, who wrote that “saying no to limoncello feels like a cardinal sin,” Rae admitted that her server “would agree” with them.

“Never say no to a dessert or limoncello,” a second commenter added, while a third explained how they had a similar experience to Rae.

“The waiter literally told us he would not let us leave without us taking one (which was either limoncello or cappuccino),” they wrote.

Clearly, turning down a dessert or cappuccino isn’t the norm in Italian culture, but that didn’t stop other commenters from suggesting that Rae should be bold if she wants the server to give her the bill.

“Get up to go,” one wrote. “They’ll get it to you.”

“The way I would just leave then,” another added.

In the end, Rae didn’t just get the bill but also learned a valuable lesson. Never turn down coffee or a dessert from an Italian.