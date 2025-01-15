Expert reveals why you should always check for this on the seatbelt of a car before buying. Look closely

When buying a used car, knowing the right red flags to watch for can save you from headaches—and a lot of money.

A car expert on Instagram, creator @tonggeshuoche, frequently shares practical tips about car owners or those looking to purchase a new vehicle, gaining an audience of around 4.9 million followers.

Recently, @tonggeshuoche shared a video that’s been liked more than 1.1 million times, warning viewers about red flags to watch for during their search.

According to the creator, there are several telltale signs that a used car might not be worth your money.

What does the Instagram creator warn against?

First, he starts by showing the gas exhaust in the back of the car, saying, “See it? A lot of carbon deposits.” This, according to him, is a major red flag.

The expert then advises potential buyers to inspect the production dates on both the seatbelt and the car’s nameplate.

“First, find the production date on the bottom of your car seatbelt, and then find the vehicle production date on the nameplate,” he explains. “Compare these two dates. If it doesn’t match up, it means this car has triggered the airbag system and replaced the seatbelt. Never buy it.”

Next, he directs attention to the driver’s seat area.

“Let’s squat down, then check the steering column and brake pedal,” he says. “Look to see if there is a lot of rust on it. If there is any, this indicates that this car may be a flooded car. Never buy it.”

He also points out an often-overlooked area: The screws next to the vehicle’s pillar.

“Look for these two screws,” he says, demonstrating in the video. “Check if it has any traces of being screwed.

“If there is any, it means the car has had the center console replaced.” Replacing the center console, according to him, usually signals a “big accident.”

Can any of the creator’s claims about used cars be verified?

Starting with the carbon deposits the creator used in the beginning, according to other experts this can be a sign of poor engine performance, fuel economy reduction, an increase in emissions, etc.

As for the manufacturing date, J.D. Power stated that consumers can check this information on car windows, seat belts, and shock absorbers on hoods and trunks. According to the publication, if these dates don’t match, it’s a good idea to check everything else twice.

The U.S. Sun also suggested rust on metal parts in the vehicle could be a sign of flooding, which might’ve damaged other vital components of the vehicle.

​​Besides these tips, experts also recommend reviewing the car’s maintenance records, inspecting the tires, and checking underneath for signs of rust or damage to make sure the used vehicle is in solid shape.

Users weigh in

In the comments, most users found the information by @tonggeshuoche helpful, while others didn’t quite agree.

“Bro describing my car,” shared one person.

“If the car is used never buy it,” mocked another, implying the issues described are typical for a used vehicle.

“bro, you’d be the best car (anti-)selling agent on the market,” complimented a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tonggeshuoche via Instagram message for additional information.

