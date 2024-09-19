‘Does he not know that everyone has a camera now?’: Customer issues warning to people who order packages that require signature after catching delivery worker

If you’ve ever wondered why your UPS packages that require a signature weren’t delivered, despite you being home all day, this may be why. In a viral TikTok, a customer shows viewers what they caught a delivery person doing with their home’s front camera.

What happened?

“Ring and dash” seems to be the protocol of some UPS delivery workers. While waiting for a package that requires a signature, TikToker @evaporated9 was almost too late to catch the UPS delivery person. The video, captured with @evaporated9’s front door camera, shows the delivery person ring the doorbell and knock. After doing so, they immediately walk away from the door. They were at the front door for a total of about 3 seconds before they were already well on their way back to the UPS truck, the footage shows.

After @evaporated9 opens the door less than 10 seconds after the doorbell rings, the delivery person walks back and has them sign for the package.

“I was sitting 10 ft from the front door, and when I answered the door, he was already almost back to his truck, at which point I would have had to have chased this package down at a UPS center. This delivery service is the worst and it fully explains why every time I have a package requiring signature, and I’m home, I’m still not catching these guys when they arrive for delivery. @UPS explain please,” @evaporated further explained in the caption of the video.

@evaporated9 He literally walks up, rings the doorbell and knocks at the same time, and then *immediately* walks away with my package that requires signature. I was sitting 10 ft from the front door, and when I answered the door, he was already almost back to his truck, at which point I would have had to have chased this package down at a UPS center. This delivery service is the worst and it fully explains why every time I have a package requiring signature, and I'm home, I'm still not catching these guys when they arrive for delivery. @UPS ♬ original sound – evaporated

What are viewers saying?

The video has 224 comments, more than 58,000 views, and seems to have struck a chord with viewers experiencing perhaps similar challenges with their UPS deliveries.

“I was sitting in my living room, 10 feet from my front door, and they did not knock. Just left a slip. the next day I was waiting behind the door and opened the door as he tried to put the slip on it,” recalled one commenter.

It seems like UPS might not be the only delivery service with this challenge, according to some other comments.

“Had the issue with FedEx last week! I was home all day! At the end of the day it said undelivered- no one home. They did this for 4 days! No one ever came by. Package sent back,” shared another.

“Had a guy that leaned over to make it look like he knocked & rang the doorbell, but we have footage that it he did NOT do either. We called ups & he had to come back & deliver it that night,” said another comment.

What’s the actual protocol?

While UPS’ site does mention that some packages might need a signature from someone 21 years old or older, it does not mention anything about how long delivery workers are required to wait at a customer’s door after ringing the bell. However, one can assume it is at least long enough for customers to arrive at the door.

If a UPS worker leaves a note on your door saying “Sorry we missed you” for a package that requires a signature, you can opt to remove the need for a signature on that sheet. This way, the next time a delivery person tries to deliver the package, they have the green light to just leave it at your door. While this might not be the safest option, it is one way to get around the challenge @evaoprated9 faced to getting the package.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @evaporated via TikTok comment and message and to UPS via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.