‘I was scared to eat it’: Uber Eats customer receives order that says ‘B*tch’ on the ticket

"Imagine how many 'I want to speak to your manager' calls they’ve gotten."

Posted on Jul 14, 2023

One woman’s investigation into why her Uber Eats receipt had the word “b*tch” on it had an unexpected twist.

In a viral video that has amassed over 942,000 views, TikToker Florida Feral (@floridaferal) revealed why she found the expletive on her Uber Eats bill, and it wasn’t quite what she anticipated.

@floridaferal I was scared to est it 😂😂😂 #ifeelsodumb #oops #uber #cheeseburger #fyp ♬ Because I Got High – Extended Version – Afroman

“I’ve never felt so dumb in my life,” she began. “I ordered a cheeseburger the other night. You can see the time, 8:42 p.m.,” she said while showing her receipt. “And my order arrived, and it said ‘b*tch.'”

The TikToker then explained that she called the bar to figure out whether she had done something to warrant being called the bad word.

“I called the bar, and I’m like, ‘Did your kitchen close at nine?” she said.

“No, they are open until midnight,” the worker told her. “Why?”

“Well, because my order said b*tch,” the TikToker responded.

Florida Feral said that was when the worker burst into laughter.

“Yeah, it’s called the b*tching burger on our menu, but it doesn’t say that on Uber,” the worker explained. “You’re not the first one to make this mistake.”

“I felt so dumb,” the TikToker said.

In the comments section, many viewers thought the TikToker’s assumption that she angered a worker by ordering too close to closing was heartwarming.

“You assuming that it was because the kitchen was closing is so sweet though,” one commenter wrote.

“I appreciate the fact that your immediate response was to try and figure out if they had a legitimate reason for calling you that though,” a second said.

“This is an ok assumption though fr,” another commented. “I would have thought the same.”

The Daily Dot contacted Florida Feral via TikTok comment for further information.

*First Published: Jul 14, 2023, 6:00 pm CDT

