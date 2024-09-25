‘Like seriously!!!’: Shopper demands answers after opening up bag of Tyson chicken

If you buy frozen Tyson Foods chicken, beware. There may be something unusual lingering in the bag.

Behind the Tyson empire

Tyson is one of the largest meat processors in the world, known for fully controlling the process from raising the meat to processing and distributing. The company works with chicken, beef, and pork products.

Not only does Tyson supply from the grocery store to consumers’ homes, but it also has direct partnerships with restaurants (like McDonald’s and KFC) and food service providers.

When it comes to chicken, it’s one of the most recognized brands. You’ve likely seen it everywhere, from the fresh meat section to chicken tenders and nuggets in the frozen aisle.

However, the Tyson food empire is littered with controversy, from a scandal of Tyson plant managers reportedly placing bets on how many workers would get sick from COVID during the pandemic to allegations of unsafe working conditions, animal abuse, and price fixing.

The controversy continues

In a trending video with more than 25,000 views, Tyson customer Bailey (@elegantlyinking) says she thinks she found something truly nauseating in her bag of frozen chicken.

“So I think I just found a piece of poop in my Tyson chicken bag. I literally just opened it,” Bailey says.

When she flips the camera over, there’s a lone dark brown chunk amidst the poultry product in the bag.

To make matters worse, when Bailey touches it with a spoon, it starts to smear off onto the spoon and leaves streaks on the bag.

“Oh god, look it, it comes off like poop,” Bailey says in disgust.

“What the [expletive] is that? What is this thing? I’m like afraid of it. It looks like a piece of [expletive],” Bailey says, clearly agitated.

Bailey says she did reach out to Tyson, and a representative left her a voicemail that she has yet to call back about.

She shares she’ll be sending a sample of the brown specimen to an environmental testing facility to confirm what the heck was in her chicken.

What happens if you eat poop?

First of all—don’t do that.

But we’ll answer your curiosity.

Poop is considered “minimally toxic,” so it’s unlikely to lead to a medical emergency. But it does contain bacteria commonly found in the intestines (like e. coli and salmonella), which are not meant to be ingested orally, Healthline explained.

If consumed, you’ll likely experience symptoms similar to food poisoning, like diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

“Omg I really hope it’s not poop. I swear we are slowly turning into the hunger games because everything is becoming inedible,” a commenter wrote.

Several people gave their theories on what else it could be.

“Is that not just a burnt piece of chicken,” another asked.

“I just had that too. I emailed them and dissected it. threw the bag away. they said it was seasoning for the BBQ chicken. something happened in the factory and it’s been happening,” a viewer added.

