‘I feel bamboozled’: Shopper picks up purse at TJ Maxx. Then she finds something mysterious inside

A TJ Maxx shopper says she found multiple slips of paper with cryptic acronyms in several purses at the discount retailer, sparking confusion in a now-viral TikTok video.

In a video with over 3.8 million views, TikToker Mads Steffano (@madssteffano) shares a clip of her sifting through a purse at TJ Maxx. She pulls out a bright yellow slip of paper that reads, “Bob and Lisa.”

The on-screen text reads, “Someone explain to me right now why I keep finding a piece of paper that says ‘Bob and Lisa’ in purses at TJ Maxx? It’s in like all of them and I need answers now.”

She continues in the caption, saying, “Please help?? am I going crazy? like why is this a thing?? And they all say bob and lisa.”

What does ‘Bob and Lisa’ mean?

Retail workers shed some light on the mysterious message hidden in many purses at TJ Maxx. As it turns out, the papers are apparently an incentive for workers to participate in anti-theft measures.

“If the cashiers find them and turn them while ringing you out they get entered into a drawing cause that means they did their job and checked inside!” one says.

“For the cashier to check the bag!” another suggests.

So, why “Bob and Lisa”? No, it’s not a brand. It’s actually an acronym.

“They stand for Bottom of Basket and Look Inside Always. Probably put there by store manager to test the cashiers,” a commenter explains. Mads responds, “Oh my gosh i feel bamboozled.”

Shoppers respond

While the slips may be a no-brainer for retail workers, shoppers express their shock at the strategy.

“So this common knowledge? Because everyone seems to know what the heck this is and I’ve literally never heard of that before,” a viewer writes.

“No, because these are my parents’ names, and it freaked me out the first time,” another says.

“I had this, and I was like, I don’t know who Bob and Lisa are, but I have their bag now, ha,” a third jokes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mads via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted TJ Maxx via email.

