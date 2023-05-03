‘I can’t see myself rewarming the same cooked shrimp for a week’: Customer gets $47 Chili’s party platter for food for the whole week

Meal prepping can be extremely time consuming, but it’s a great way to cut down on food costs and eat healthier. Nonetheless, many still struggle to find the patience to hit the kitchen for hours at a time to prepare multiple days-worth of meals.

Fortunately, one TikToker recently shared a meal prep hack that helped them avoid hours in the kitchen: Order a party platter from Chili’s.

In a viral video with more than 400,000 views, user @_hayinaj showed viewers the party tray that she purchased for $47. She claimed that the platter—which contained shrimp, chicken, beef, and came with tortillas and toppings—provided meals for an entire week.

“What should I try next?” @_hayinaj asked viewers.

To be sure, meal prepping restaurant party platters is nothing new. In March, another creator went viral after ordering a family-style platter from Texas Roadhouse. More recently, Chipotle meal-prepping was all the rage on social media. But while these options may be cheaper than your weekly grocery bill, not everyone was excited about the prospect of trying it.

“I can’t see myself rewarming the same cooked shrimp for a week,” one viewer wrote.

“The meat didn’t taste funny after the 2nd day?” another asked.

Others, however, were more open to the cost-effective suggestion.

“Smart as hell,” read one comment.

“Cheaper than what you’d pay at the store!” one user said.

