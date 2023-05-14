‘I made this for dinner tonight’: Customer shares how to order Texas Roadhouse family packs online for meal prepping

A recent TikTok video showcasing the convenience of ordering Texas Roadhouse meal prep online has gained traction on TikTok. The user provides a helpful solution for those seeking to enjoy the restaurant’s signature meals from the comfort of their own home.

The TikTok video, posted on April 29 by user Kori (@korinicoleg), shows her giving instructions on how to order the “Texas house meal prep.”

In the video, Kori explains that customers should go to the Texas Roadhouse website and click on “Order To Go,” rather than using the app.

She also advises choosing the correct location, as not all locations allegedly offer the meal prep option. Customers should scroll down to the “Family Packs” section, where there are multiple options for meal prep.

“And that’s the clearest way to know if your location offers it or not, and if you call my Texas Roadhouse, no one can talk to a person, like, they say ’if you want to order, get online’,” Kori concludes.

In the comments section, many viewers expressed their disappointment as the menu feature wasn’t available at their location.

“None around me have it,” one user commented.

“Mine doesn’t have it. bread is always unavailable,” a second added.

“Don’t have it here either,” a third commenter agreed.

However, some viewers did find the video helpful and thanked the TikToker, with one saying, “THEY HAVE IT AT SAMS CLUB…the seasoning…I got 2.”

While Kori did not specify how much she paid for the family pack, according to viewers in the comments the prices vary depending on location. Kori confirmed this saying that she paid $10 extra because she lives in Kansas.

This isn’t the first time a TikToker’s Texas Roadhouse “hack” has gone viral on the platform. One TikToker claims she was able to get the family pack for only $40. However, not everyone is delighted at the idea of the hack going viral.

