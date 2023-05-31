‘The baby does not need a drink’: Viewers defend Texas Roadhouse server who asks mom if her infant is joining her

A Texas RoadHouse customer relays that one of its servers seems to know very little about babies, based on questions she got when she, her husband and her infant child went out to eat at the chain restaurant.

In a TikTok video viewed more than 330,000 times, creator @j.c.22 explains that she was out on a date with her husband and newborn, when she was questioned about her baby.

“When I walked in, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be two adults.’ And they [said], ‘Okay, is the infant joining you?’ I [said], ‘Yes.’ [Then they said], ‘Are you gonna need a high chair?’ And I [said], ‘No.’”

Based on the video, it appeared the baby was too young to sit up on its own. The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Texas RoadHouse via email.

The server then took the drink orders — a Coke and a water — and asked the customer if the baby would be needing a drink as well. As with the high chair offer, @j.c.22 politely declined.

The server went on to ask, “You’re gonna need two plates or three?”

“Two, ma’am,” the customer responded.

To sum up, the creator observes, “We don’t need a high chair, the baby does not need a drink and the baby does not need a plate to eat rolls.”

Commenters expressed their amusement.

“My sarcasm would’ve been uncontrollable with every question,” one person said, imagining the server asking, ‘Is the infant joining you??’” and responding, “No, she’s just dropping us off.”

“[The] same thing happened to me,” another person shared. “Said 2 adults and a newborn, they asked if we wanted a kid’s menu. We said no so they brought him a normal menu, silverware and a glass of water then asked what he wanted to drink.”

Another suggested, “For the drink thing, I would’ve said ‘No, I am the baby’s drink.’”

One commenter floated this idea as a response: “Yes, the baby would like a margarita.”

Another jokingly chided the creator with, “How dare you deny the baby Texas Roadhouse rolls.”

However, several people who have never been parents didn’t think what the server did was all that outlandish.

“I’m 37, no kids, never spent time around babies, and I would have asked all the same questions,” a commenter confessed.

Another agreed, adding, “I remember being a server asking questions like this and getting rude comments from the parents.”

And one reported seeing it from both sides: “I was a server before I got pregnant and knew nothing about babies so I would ask silly questions like that too.”