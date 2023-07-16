‘I didn’t make this much when I worked’: Texas Roadhouse bartender shares how much she made in tips in one week. It’s more than you think

There’s a common trend throughout TikTok of users sharing how much they made in tips.

While some servers have expressed issues with this trend, others have hopped on the bandwagon, with servers from places like Cracker Barrel, Chili’s, Twin Peaks, Red Lobster, Cheesecake Factory, and more posting on the platform to reveal their earnings after a typical workday.

Now, another user has joined in on the trend, this time discussing their tips while working at Texas Roadhouse.

In a video with over 711,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Amaya (@amaya.foxx) reveals how much she makes in tips over the course of a week.

The first day, she made $232; the next, $200. She proceeded to earn $187, $411, and $35 in the subsequent workdays, meaning that over the course of a week, she earned $1,065 in tips.

Amaya isn’t the first person to post videos about earnings from Texas Roadhouse. Numerous users have shared their experiences at the restaurant, ranging from complaints about the arbitrary nature of tips to experiments on whether wearing pigtails leads to more tips to simple earning counts.

It’s difficult to quantify just how much servers earn in tips on average. While some claim that “in the United States, servers make a median average of $100 in tips per day,” other research indicates that tipping amounts and frequency vary wildly from state to state, making it difficult to approximate just how much a server should expect to earn from tips alone.

That said, in the comments section of Amaya’s video, users expressed surprise at Amaya’s earnings.

“I didn’t make this much when I worked,” a user wrote. “Maybe it’s my location.”

“Just because I saw the first 3 seconds of this video I applied to my nearby TXRH,” another added.

“I work in to go at TXRH,” offered a third. “I make like 130 weekly I need to be a server…”

“You’d cry if you got my tips,” shared an additional TikToker. “It’s like nothing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amaya via email.