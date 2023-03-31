‘I need to get into serving asap’: Texas Roadhouse server shares how much she makes in a week

Across TikTok, many users have gone viral after sharing how much they make in their respective jobs.

Workers from places like Cheesecake Factory, Waffle House, Domino’s and more have all taken to the platform to share their earnings, often sparking discussion and debate in the process.

Now, another user’s video on TikTok has gone viral after detailing how much she makes from her job at Texas Roadhouse.

In a video with over 487,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Zoe (@zozorainee) takes users through a week in her work life. By the end, she’s worked 36 hours and taken home over $800, giving her an average hourly wage of around $22.49.

“Not a bad week!” she says at the end of her video. In a comment, she clarified the amount was just what she made in tips.

In the comments section, many users were impressed by Zoe’s earnings.

“$809 for 36 hours is crazy,” one user wrote. “I need to get into serving asap.”

“I have no idea how you make that much on 2/3 tables,” another said. “That was how many we were given at my roadhouse.”

Zoe’s take-home pay is more than most servers. One source claims that the average server takes home $100 daily; at over $800 for six days of work, Zoe’s income exceeds this average.

However, a few users noted that Zoe could increase her take-home pay by switching her working location, with several users suggesting that Zoe check out local seafood restaurants for jobs.

“Girl I’m telling you, if you have a seafood place near you GO THERE. I work at a red lobster and make OVER 1k JUST FROM THE WEEKEND,” a commenter alleged.

“Oh my goodness I thought y’all made way more than other places,” a second added. “I make around 1,200-1,400 a week in a small town.”

“You should definitely bartend! 30 hours and left with $1,350 this past week,” claimed a third.

Overall, users spoke highly of the serving lifestyle, with most in agreement that it’s a consistent way to earn quick cash.

“I have a full time job and serve as a second job,” detailed a user. “I make more money serving than i do hourly at my full time.”

We’ve reached out to Zoe via Instagram direct message.