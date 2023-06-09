Texas Roadhouse server with caption ' i got a $100 tip' (l) Texas Roadhouse building with signs (c) Texas Roadhouse server with caption ' i got tipped $0.12' (r)

‘How much you make in a day ultimately comes down to who got sat in your section’: Texas Roadhouse server gets tipped 12 cents. Their co-worker received a $100 tip

'I owed money bc they dine n dashed.'

Posted on Jun 9, 2023

Servers who rely on tips for their income largely depend on the whims of their customers and the luck of which people are sat in their sections. A group of Texas Roadhouse servers drove that point home using a classic “Peanuts” bit to make their case.

The video comes from TikTok user Emily (@emilylapollo) and has gathered over 268,000 views since going up on June 7. In it, Emily shows four Texas Roadhouse servers with what they claim are actual tips they received, synced to audio from a well-known scene in the 1966 animated TV special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

@emilylapollo roadhouse tiktoks pt. 2 🤪 #texasroadhouseservers #servertiktok #restaurant #fyp ♬ original sound – n

Characters in that “Peanuts” special describe their Halloween haul, working around to Charlie Brown and his disappointment. In this video, “I got five pieces of candy” is synced with a server flashing a Jackson and on-screen text reading, “I got a $20 tip.” Next, “I got a chocolate bar” is paired with a server who got a $15 tip. Then, a server who scored a $100 tip fanned himself with the cash while soundtracked to “I got a quarter.”

Finally, it’s Charlie Brown’s turn. “I got a rock,” he says as a server shows off her equivalent of a rock—a meager 12-cent tip.

In the comments section, viewers acknowledged the arbitrary aspects of tipping.

“Serving is so wild,” began one, “because regardless of rotation, how much you make in a day ultimately comes down to who got sat in your section.”

One commenter, making the case for tipping well, noted, “To tip nothing is crazy, considering the fact that everyone knows servers get paid almost nothing so u should save up before going out.”

Another shared, “This man once told me ‘I’m gonna take good care of you’ and tipped $1 on a $95 tab.”

“One time the bill was 100.95 and they left 101 dollars cash,” another recalled. “5 cent tip.”

Another chimed in with, “I got tipped on $1.65 on a $80 tab cuz they were ‘late for the ferry.'”

Someone else had an even more woeful tale: “I owed money bc they dine n dashed.”

One commenter tried to make the case that it’s sometimes justified, remarking, “People be deserving it sometimes, some people complain of a tables tips but then be out smoking every chance they get.”

But for the most part, the comments reflected the real-life repercussions of poor tippers’ actions. One recalled a past episode working at Applebee’s: “Saw a server get tipped $0.27 on an $80 bill. They cried.”

The Daily Dot contacted Emily via TikTok comment for further information.

*First Published: Jun 9, 2023, 12:38 pm CDT

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

