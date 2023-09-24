Target worker says she planned to quit over 2 years ago. She’s been working there for 5 years

Modern job hunters also tend to be job hoppers. According to the Future Workplace “Multiple Generations @ Work” survey cited by Forbes, 91% of people born between 1977 and 1997 expected to stay in a job for less than three years at a time.

Job hopping has benefits, as several TikTok users have noted. First, it can keep your work life interesting, an important factor given that the average American spends over eight hours a day working. Second, it allows one to have the flexibility to leave a workplace. Constantly searching for jobs means that workers have second options—so if they feel mistreated in one workplace, they can move to another. Finally, job hopping can allegedly boost one’s salary substantially.

However, job hopping plans don’t always work out, as TikTok user Kaitlin Sonday (@kaitlinsondae) explained.

In a video with over 14,000 views as of Sunday, Sonday writes, “When people ask how long I’ll be working at Target and I’ve already been working for 5 years when I planned to leave over 2 years ago.” The audio for the video says, “I don’t know. I don’t want to talk about this anymore.”

Sonday is a known TikTok creator and has drawn attention for her videos about Target. She previously sparked discussion after showing the aftermath of shoplifters, the messes that customers can leave, and more revelations from her time working in the store.

“I thought I was only going to stay at Target for 3 years because I started in college and was going to [quit] once I graduated or shortly after,” she explained in an email to the Daily Dot. “The biggest [reason I stayed] was to work on my social media, and a full-time office job scared me.”

“I love how [at] Target I can take off as much time I want, the work is easy, and overall the people I work with,” she continued. “So that also factors into me not being ready to leave yet.”

In the comments section of her video, users shared that staying at a job longer than you originally thought you might is a common experience.

“I feel the pain,” a user said. “It’ll be five years at target for me in October.”

In a recent video, Sonday says that her Target videos have garnered her a sizable TikTok following and have even allowed her to take a trip to Europe.

“I do have a loose plan of a post-Target life, but I don’t see that anytime decently soon since I’ll be going to Italy for 6 weeks,” she said in an email. “And, my social media is thriving now off of Target content. I’m getting more brand partnerships, almost to 60k, and overall, it is just fun and I enjoy it a lot! There will be a day I don’t work at Target, but I’m just enjoying the time I do have!”