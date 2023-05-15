‘People take the tags off and leave them all together’: Target worker shares ‘what it looks like when people steal clothes’

Theft is an issue with which all retailers must contend. Every store takes a different approach; in January, a user on TikTok went viral after showing that the cosmetics section of her local Walmart had been barricaded to prevent theft.

In the case of Target, some stores have begun locking up items behind glass and designing carts that lock up if one takes them outside of a certain area.

No matter what methods stores use to try to stop theft, it’s inevitable that a few thieves will slip through the cracks. Now, TikTok user Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae), who makes videos about working at Target, has gone viral after showing the aftermath of an alleged theft.

“This is what it looks like when people steal clothes,” she explains. “They take all the tags off and then leave them all together.”

Her video currently has over 1.5 million views.

In the comments section, several users confessed that they’ve also stolen from Target, though where they hide the tags differs.

“We used to shove them behind the mirror of the dressing rooms,” wrote one user.

“People take baskets and hide the tags at the bottom,” added another. “Ex target worker it happens so often for clothes not even worth it.”

“I put the tags in random pant pockets,” claimed an additional TikToker.

However, some noted that the thieves made accounting for their lost items easier by putting all the tags together—which may also help in catching them.

“[Asset Protection] looks who did this, note it,” shared a commenter. “They always find out.”

“& then employee scans it with there device then check cameras and catch u putting it there,” explained a second.

As for why they remove the tags in the first place, some users claim it’s simply to hide the fact that they’re taking unsold merchandise. However, others allege that security devices can occasionally be found within the tags.

“Super hidden, it legit just looks normal but there will be a metal sticker sensor inside the tag itself,” stated a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target and Sondae via email.