‘Collecting uniform shirts like trophies’: Viewers defend restaurant worker who regularly switches jobs because she’s bored and likes free stuff

Gen Z and millennials are somewhat known for frequent job hopping. Though critics may say this is due to a lack of attention or work ethic, others have argued that low pay and lack of benefits better explain why workers quit.

In a now-viral video with over 356,700 views, user @ahscelyt filmed herself eating pancakes at her current job. “Getting a new job every 5 months because I get bored easily and like free things,” she wrote via text overlay.

In the video’s caption, she doubled-down on her strategy: “Once the benefits run out … so do I !!!!”

According to Gallup, 21% of millennials have changed jobs within the past year—which is three times higher than for non-millennials. In fact, 60% of millennials are looking for other job opportunities. Many are also used to working multiple jobs, taking gigs, and freelancing, Gallup noted.

Viewers agreed with this, and applauded @ahscelyt’s methods. Many added that they, too, have worked multiple jobs within a short window.

“Collecting uniform shirts like trophies,” one user said.

“It’s also good to switch jobs a lot and get experience to what you like and don’t like,” another added.

“I’ve been at this job for a yearrrrr. I’m ready to switch it up,” a third viewer agreed.

Others took solace in @ahscelyt’s video and discussed how they are also fed up with their current workplace.

“Fr I’m about to quit tomorrow I can’t do this,” one user lamented.

“Man, I just quit today,” another viewer said.

In response to one of the comments, @ahscelyt said that she ended up quitting sooner than initially anticipated. “This was NOT a part of my plan,” she wrote. “But they had me running a circus alone. … I just started 2 days ago.”

