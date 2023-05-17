‘Collecting uniform shirts like trophies’: Viewers defend restaurant worker who regularly switches jobs because she’s bored and likes free stuff

Worker explains she regularly switches jobs because she’s bored and likes free stuff

‘Once the benefits run out … so do I.’

Posted on May 17, 2023   Updated on May 17, 2023, 7:34 am CDT

Gen Z and millennials are somewhat known for frequent job hopping. Though critics may say this is due to a lack of attention or work ethic, others have argued that low pay and lack of benefits better explain why workers quit.

In a now-viral video with over 356,700 views, user @ahscelyt filmed herself eating pancakes at her current job. “Getting a new job every 5 months because I get bored easily and like free things,” she wrote via text overlay.

@ahscelyt Once the benefits run out… so do I !!!😚 #newjobcheck #lover #foryoupage ♬ original sound – mari

In the video’s caption, she doubled-down on her strategy: “Once the benefits run out … so do I !!!!”

According to Gallup, 21% of millennials have changed jobs within the past year—which is three times higher than for non-millennials. In fact, 60% of millennials are looking for other job opportunities. Many are also used to working multiple jobs, taking gigs, and freelancing, Gallup noted.

Viewers agreed with this, and applauded @ahscelyt’s methods. Many added that they, too, have worked multiple jobs within a short window. 

“Collecting uniform shirts like trophies,” one user said.

“It’s also good to switch jobs a lot and get experience to what you like and don’t like,” another added. 

“I’ve been at this job for a yearrrrr. I’m ready to switch it up,” a third viewer agreed.

Others took solace in @ahscelyt’s video and discussed how they are also fed up with their current workplace. 

“Fr I’m about to quit tomorrow I can’t do this,” one user lamented. 

“Man, I just quit today,” another viewer said. 

In response to one of the comments, @ahscelyt said that she ended up quitting sooner than initially anticipated. “This was NOT a part of my plan,” she wrote. “But they had me running a circus alone. … I just started 2 days ago.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ahscelyt via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 17, 2023, 7:31 am CDT

