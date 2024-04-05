‘Why did I feel like I was stealing’: Woman says she went to Target in ‘white neighborhood,’ is shocked nothing is locked up

Shoppers online have called out the stark differences in stores located in affluent areas vs. in lower-income areas.

A Dollar Tree shopper who went to one in a “wealthy neighborhood” was shocked at how organized, well-stocked, and clean the store was kept. That location even had a self-checkout—which is not something all Dollar Trees have. And while many Walmarts now lock up baby formula and beauty products, a Walmart shopper who visited a location in a “wealthy neighborhood” found that such products were not locked up there.

TikTok user @joawnaw, who has over 275,000 followers, called out Target in a humorous way.

She filmed herself walking through the Woodland Hills Target in California, which has over four stars on Google. The average household income in the area is $141,423, according to point2homes, and the majority of residents are white.

“Y’all I came to Target in a white neighborhood. The colonizers are looking at me, like, ‘Who is this minority?'” @joawnaw announces.

She goes over to the beauty products. “Right here. Nothing is locked up,” she says before joking that “they just hand it to you, and you can take it home. And they’re like, ‘Just come back and pay later.'”

She then films a shelf full of Raid Ant & Roach spray. “In the hood, they don’t get these cockroach sprays in stock—fully stock because they don’t have cockroaches,” she says.

Then, @joawnaw unveils hoodies hanging on a rack in multiple sizes. “They got all of the good sizes for the big back [expletive] like me,” she says. “Medium, large, extra large.”

The TikToker lauds the restrooms as well. “The restrooms are so clean that I don’t even need a seat cover,” she says.

The content creator decides to splurge on the “expensive” shampoo and conditioner, the Native brand.

She then embarks on the food section, revealing bags of Doritos Blazin Buffalo & Ranch, which she calls “white Doritos.”

“I couldn’t help but feel like I was stealing even if I wasn’t stealing,” she says of her shopping trip experience.

When she drives off, she jokes about how even the sky is different. “Even the sky looks different here. So clear,” she says.

@joawnaw’s video racked up over 333,000 views. Viewers shared their love for the Woodland Hills Target.

“That’s my go to target! The Maruchan ramen bags are always available here,” one viewer stated.

“No because i drive to that target because its alwaysssss fully stocked and calm and organized,” a second concurred.

Target has taken significant measures to prevent theft, like locking up many items. Some of the items Target shoppers have found locked up are Tide Pods and shampoo. The store is also experimenting with closing self-checkout areas at odd times, like in the early morning or in the evening and limiting the self-checkout to 10 items of less. While Target has claimed this decision was based on customer feedback—Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan told CNN that “our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team”—and the desire to cut down wait times. However, many shopper suspect it is to prevent theft and argue that they are now waiting in longer lines than ever when self-checkout stations are closed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @joawnaw via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Target via press email.

