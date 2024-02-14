‘Has SELF CHECKOUT’: Shopper visits Dollar Tree in a wealthy neighborhood, is shocked by what they find

One shopper, Christina (@christinatorango), recently took TikTok by storm, hitting 1.2 million views with her discovery of a Dollar Tree that’s unlike any other.

Her video, hilariously overlaid with commentary by Tiffany Haddish’s character in the 2018 film Nobody’s Fool, showcases a Dollar Tree so clean and organized that it feels more like a Beverly Hills boutique than a bargain store.

“Oh, this is nice! Girl, this all this is you right here. OK! They don’t smell like roaches in here or nothing,” Haddish’s character exuberates, as Christina explores the sparkling aisles. The video’s text overlay, “When you go to a Dollar Tree in a wealthy neighborhood [laughing emoji],” perfectly captures the surprise and delight of stumbling upon such a gem, especially when the brand isn’t known for providing the most satisfactory of customer experiences in some areas.

Viewers were quick to share their amazement and envy in the comments section.

“This is the cleanest dollar tree ive ever seen,” one user exclaimed. Another lamented the state of their local stores: “It’s so big! the ones around me are small and disorganized and understocked I love dollar tree though.”

A further commenter said their “fancy” Dollar Tree was forced to close. “We used to have one in my nice side of the city, but they closed bc rent was too high,” they wrote.

But here’s the thing: Dollar Tree knows its audience well, and they’ve got a store format for every neighborhood. From the smaller, essentials-focused stores in rural areas to the sprawling ones in bustling suburbs, they’re all about catering to local needs. And yes, the size and location of a store can definitely influence how well-stocked and tidy it is.

Dollar Tree’s approach to pay reflects stores’ diversity too. With wages varying significantly across locations, it’s clear that the more successful stores can afford to pay their employees better.

@christinatorango This is the cleanest, most organized Dollar Tree I’ve ever been to… ♬ Nobodys Fool – Seven11

As Dollar Tree and its sibling chain Family Dollar look to streamline their operations in 2023, closing underperforming stores, it’s a reminder of the challenges facing brick-and-mortar retail. Yet online shopping giants continue to grow, as the Chinese retailed Temu took the 2024 Super Bowl by storm with a significant amount of ad space during the big game.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar Tree via email and Christina via TikTok comment for further information.