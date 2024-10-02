‘Start stocking up’: Woman tries to go shopping at Target and there’s nothing left. Should you be concerned?

Target is one of the most popular retailers in the United States, so why are their shelves in this Alabama location so sparse? One TikTok user, who documented the nearly empty store, claims it’s because of the longshoreworkers’ first strike since 1977.

Tawana (@tawanda_mc) posted a TikTok on Sept. 30 showing the lack of stock in her local Target. From dairy to fruit to jarred goods, the shelves were bare, save for a handful of items left. As she panned the camera around the store, Tawana included a voice-over with her thoughts on the situation. At this time, Tawana’s video has racked up 698,000 views.

“People are out stocking up and buying up everything because of that strike that’s supposed to start tomorrow,” she says. “You better get up and go out to your grocery store and start stocking up before everything is gone.”

What is the port strike?

The port strike that began at midnight on Oct. 1 has been long anticipated since the six-year contract between the International Longeshoreman’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) expired on Sept. 30.

In an open letter to the public on July 21, the executive vice president of the ILA, Dennis A. Daggett, voiced the organization’s commitment to a strike if USMX did not agree to renegotiate its contract. The ILA is seeking increased wages and benefits along with protection against automation of their jobs.

USMX offered the ILA a 50% wage increase, but the ILA refused, citing that the offer “fails to address the demands of our members adequately.”

The ILA reiterates its goals in its most recent press release: “We believe in the value our incredible rank-and-file members bring to this industry and to our great nation. They deserve a contract that recognizes their contributions, secures their jobs, and reflects the profits generated by their labor.”

Some commenters on Tawana’s video think the low stock is unrelated to the strike while others share similar experiences at their local stores.

One commenter thought Hurricane Helene, which passed through Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, but caused immense damage in North Carolina, was to blame. “This ain’t cuz the strike, this is cuz the hurricane knocked out power and people lost all their refrigerated items. The effect of the strike won’t be felt for at least a week or 2 after it starts,” they wrote.

In response to the previous comment, another user said, “We weren’t hit with the hurricane where I am, but stores around me were packed with people and empty shelves. Everyone was talking about the strike.”

“This video is just to stir the pot and create views. The grocery store is empty because of the hurricane nothing to do with the strike that hasn’t started,” a third person argued.

Should consumers be concerned about the strike?

Although the effects of the port strike may not be felt as quickly as the video implies, the anxiety surrounding the event may explain shoppers stocking up and emptying shelves.

Economists for CNBC explained that the impact could be significant, depending on the length of the strike.

Consumers can anticipate higher inflation rates and prices on consumer goods should the stalemate continue. Additionally, certain industries, such as coal and agriculture, may take the brunt of the shipping complications. Typically, the rule is that the longer the strike continues the greater the backlog of cargo to process after the fact.

In a statement from President Biden on Oct. 1, he solidified his support for the ILA and its mission. The statement reads, “It’s only fair that workers, who put themselves at risk during the pandemic to keep ports open, see a meaningful increase in their wages as well.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tawana via TikTok DM and comment to hear more about her experience.

