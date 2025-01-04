‘Never forget’: Man shares why you should always start timer as soon as plane lands. It could save you money

Alaska Airlines offers mileage points that can be racked up by signing up for its credit card, booking hotels or cruises, and flying with the company. But one man reveals another way to earn more Alaska Airlines mileage points. All you have to do is set a timer for your baggage.

“It’s crazy to me that more people don’t talk about this,” TikTok user @travelavecmoi10 begins in a video with over 442,000 views. “Never forget to start a stopwatch the second your plane lands.”

He then flips his camera to his computer screen and scrolls down Alaska Airlines’s website. “‘That’s because some airlines, like Alaska, [have a ] baggage policy that says that if your bag isn’t at baggage claim within 20 minutes, they’ll gift you free 2,500 Alaska Airlines miles,”

Since Alaska Airlines miles are equal to 1.3 cents, this would be $32.50, which can add up if you’re a frequent flyer.

“Now you know,” the content creator signs off by giving a thumbs-up.

Viewers have earned mileage points through this

“Legit racked up SO MANY POINTS because of this. Love this policy and don’t mind the wait when it pays off lol,” one viewer wrote.

“Yup, I have gotten it 3x now. Sometimes it’s a bit of an issue, but just go through it, totally worth it!” a second concurred.

Furthermore, some cracked jokes about this.

“Gonna start my stopwatch at take off,” a third quipped.

“And that is why they keep you hostage in the plane for 30 minutes after landing,” a fourth joked.

However, many clarified part of the policy that the content creator left out.

“Of the door opening. Not wheels on the ground,” one noted.

“Start it at arrival at the gate! Read all the policy,” another stated.

How do you get those points through Alaska Airlines?

According to Alaska Airlines’ baggage policy on its website, if it’s been 20 minutes since your plane arrived at the gate, you can receive the points. The policy does not apply as soon as your plane lands.

“If your bags are not at baggage claim within 20 minutes of your plane’s arrival at the gate, we’ll offer you a $25 discount code for use on a future Alaska Airlines flight, or 2,500 Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan bonus miles.”

Which airlines have this policy?

The only other airline the Daily Dot was able to verify had this policy is Delta.

“We’re committed to providing you with reliable and on-time baggage service every time you fly. That’s why we’re backing your bags with a guarantee: if your checked bag doesn’t arrive at the carousel in 20 minutes or less after any domestic flight, you are eligible to receive 2,500 bonus miles. Just complete the below form no later than three days after your flight’s arrival. Requests should only be submitted after your flight,” per Delta’s website.

