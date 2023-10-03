‘Me with cold brew’: Starbucks workers reveal the tasks they dislike doing the most

Most people strongly dislike at least one thing about their jobs. It could be the commute, a particular supervisor, or a co-worker who gets on their nerves. Oftentimes, it is simply the job itself that grates on workers.

While some might choose to share their frustrations with other co-workers or a significant other, younger generations have taken to blasting their employers online.

Many Starbucks baristas are no strangers to TikTok. Many have aired their frustrations, concerns, and outright dislike of their jobs on the social media platform.

One barista, @lanibaeee_, and her coworkers have shared their gripes working for the coffee chain in a video that has drawn over 733,000 views on the platform as of Tuesday morning.

In the video, multiple baristas who work with @lanibaeee_ are shown with text overlays of phrases that they dislike hearing at work, like “Can you hop on cold bar?” or “Can you make more cold brew?” and disappearing as each phrase appears on screen.

Asking if someone could take over a cash register or refill an ice container also made the cut for phrases they really did not want to hear.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lanibaeee_ via comment on the video, as well as to Starbucks via email regarding the video.

Many viewers shared their own gripes about working for Starbucks and other customer-facing positions in the video’s comment section.

“When they tell me to do drains,” one commenter wrote.

“For me it’s definitely window, rowing in the afternoons, whips, and oven,” another said. “I’m not fast at oven or whips.”

“Nah the register one is real and i don’t even work at starbucks,” a third added. “working at braums but put up front only with social anxiety is BAD.”

Alternatively, some viewers shared things they had come to love about working for Starbucks.

“I liked making cold brew bc I preferred being in the back away from customers,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve gotten used to cold bar and I’ve learned to love it cause they put me on cold bar every peak,” another commented.

“I loved making cold brew because I was away from all the chaos,” a further user said. “I would be lookin for the container to be empty lmao.”