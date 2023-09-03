‘The worst part about working at Starbucks is the customers’: Barista shares reasons why they quit job after 2 years

Former Starbucks employee Jack Nader (@jacknader) shared a two-part rant via TikTok video expressing his frustrations and unpleasant experiences while working at a local Chicago Starbucks for two years.

Nader’s initial viral video has grossed over 2.8 million views and 380,700 likes as of Sunday. He filmed the clip as a “get ready with me” style of video, inviting viewers to get ready with him to go quit his job.

“Something is always not going to be working, or leaking or not working properly and your manager is not going to close the stores or turn off mobile orders,” shares Jack about his experience working at Starbucks.

Even the physical demands were challenging working with complicated machinery to hands being burned by hot water and ovens, he says.

Jack also expresses how his clothes and home constantly smelled of “burnt espresso and vanilla syrup,” which were some of the several grievances he listed.

One of Jack’s biggest pet peeves, he says, was the Starbucks customers, specifically “white middle-aged women” who he claims acted entitled when ordering their drinks.

“[They act] this is their Starbucks, they are supposed to service them and only them, God forbid you to get their drink wrong, they are going to let you know in the rudest way possible…my favorite is when they shove a drink in your face and say, ‘This is wrong you need to remake it’,” Jack rants.

Baristas have expressed their ire at working in stressful environments before, like dealing with rude customers or understaffed stores.

Viewers flooded the comments section sharing their own work woes.

“I HATED working at Starbucks,” expresses one viewer.

“I could never stay quiet being yelled at , I’ll end up in jail,” another user shared.

“Smelling like coffee is better than smellin’ like a grill I hate smelling like my job,” commented one viewer.

Jack ends his rant by warning anyone who wants to work at Starbucks to just be prepared for the “highly stressful environments.”

“The absolute best part is that I never have to deal with this ever again, because I don’t work there anymore.”

