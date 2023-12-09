‘You just explained why Starbucks girls only go to Starbucks’: Dunkin’ customer says there’s 2 types of girls: Starbucks vs. Dunkin’. Here’s the difference

Are you a Starbucks girl or a Dunkin’ girl? That’s the question that recently sparked a debate in the comments section of a viral TikTok video.

Jacqueline Lee (@glutenfreejackie) uploaded a video on Dec. 2 in which she humorously explained the differences between girls who prefer Starbucks and those who prefer Dunkin’ Donuts.

Holding a Dunkin’ Donuts cup in her hand, she began, “There’s two kinds of girls. There’s Dunkin’ Donuts girls, and there’s Starbucks girls, OK?” Lee proceeded to describe the traits of each type of girl, taking a subtle jab at Starbucks for the high price of their drinks.

“Starbucks girls will only go to Starbucks. They won’t be seen inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts because the coffee tastes different. OK?” she said.

“They usually get the same order every single time, but they’ll interchange Starbucks because they love Starbucks,” she continued. “They’ll go anytime they see one. They don’t care that it’s $12 for a grande, but whatever.”

Lee then switched to describing “Dunkin’ Donuts girls.” “[They] have to go to their Dunkin’ Donuts. They’ve established one Dunkin’ Donuts that they can make their order somewhat right, but they don’t even really truly love the taste of coffee because it’s gonna taste like pond water 99 percent of the time. And they love the beauty in that because they don’t really actually care. This is really just a kick-start to use the restroom in the morning,” she concluded.

The video has since accumulated over 665,700 views, with many viewers sharing their own preferences and opinions on the two coffee chains.

“I’m a ‘whatever is on my way’ girl lol,” one commenter said.

Another chimed in, saying, “I’m a ‘whatever is closest to me’ girl.”

“I’m a dunkin girl in the summer and spring but a starbs girl in the fall and winter,” a third revealed.

“Im a starbucks girl whos boycotting and is temporarily a dunkin girl,” another added, referencing the recent boycott of the coffee giant over its response to the Israel–Palestine conflict.

A Dunkin’ Donuts fan admitted:” ‘Just a kick start to using the restroom’ is so accurate for me.”

