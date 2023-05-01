‘…Yeah we ain’t doing that at my store’: Starbucks customers request a pitcher-full of a caramel macchiato

One TikTok user recently discovered a Starbucks hack that coffee lovers will rejoice to learn: If you bring your own jug to the store, your local barista may fill it up with your favorite drink.

In a viral video with more than 780,000 views, user @__thiza showed viewers how she walked away from the coffee shop with the largest, most shareable coffee ever sold.

“POV: We brought a pitcher to Starbucks,” she wrote via text overlay.

In the video, @__thiza entered a Starbucks and asked the cashier whether he would fill the jug with a caramel macchiato. While initially shocked by the request, the worker quickly complied. The pitcher then made its way to a barista, who filled it with ice, milk, espresso and, of course, caramel topping.

As of publication, it was unclear how much the pitcher cost. But @__thiza walked away with the huge coffee—and smile on her face—as the workers waved goodbye.

Though the customer walked away pleased, many viewers expressed mixed reviews about her request.

“I want someone to do this at my Starbucks,” one commenter wrote.

Of course, all Starbucks workers felt the same way.

“…Yeah we ain’t doing that at my store,” one viewer declared.

“If this becomes a trend I’m going to actually fight someone,” another commented. “WE CANNOT DO THIS.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @__thiza via TikTok comment and Starbucks by email.