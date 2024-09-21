‘I go check and the socks are indeed there’: Woman finds out the real reason your socks keep disappearing in the dryer

This woman wants you to know that your missing socks weren’t gobbled up by some goblin. Nor did they vanish into thin air. In her opinion, you’re just probably looking in the wrong place.

In a viral TikTok from Eyezleeh (@eyezleeh) that’s accrued over 38,000 views, she showed users that their socks are probably in a place that simultaneously makes sense but is also baffling.

But once you know where to look, it all makes sense. Kind of like the end of “Shutter Island”. Eyezleeh pulls back the rubber lining of her dryer to reveal several socks nestled inside.

“So you mean to tell me, this where the [expletive] socks go? Every time I’m looking for socks I could never find a match. This where the [expletive] they go!”

Viewers echo these concerns

One commenter who saw Eyezleeh’s post seemed enthused at the prospect of searching for all their own missing socks. And when they did, sure enough, that’s exactly where they were hiding. They wrote, “Wowwwww, why I go check and the socks are indeed there?”

Another made a comment that may have people scrutinizing laundromat machines. “I be finding money there too friend,” they wrote.

However, there were others who said that this knowledge wasn’t exactly esoteric to them. “Yes, I always check lol,” one user wrote.

And then there was this TikToker who highlighted an added benefit of the stuck socks. “Those gonna be the whitest socks on your feet after all those washes.”

The sock question is common

It turns out that she’s not the only person who’s complained about her socks ending up in nowhere land, either. One Reddit user posted to r/explainlikeimfive 10 years ago asking this same question about socks.

In the comments, a user states, “It’s under the dryer.” They explain that there’s space between the outer shell of the dryer and the rotating drum inside. That means small scraps of fabric, like socks, can sometimes slip into that space and disappear.

You can get them back, the user writes, by lifting your dryer and taking a look underneath. This appears to be what happened to Eyezleeh’s socks.

Rubber seal = sock stealing culprit

And Eyezleeh isn’t the only one with sock problems on the internet.

One poster in this Quora query about lost socks said that they, too, have found them hiding beneath a rubberized portion of their device. “They can slip between and underneath the crevice of the agitator or large rubber seal,” they wrote. They also added that they sometimes found socks stuck in their washer’s drainage pipe.

Home-Tech also described, to the tee, a sock-finding treasure trove location identical to the one presented by Eyezleeh in her clip. “Also, if you feel around the inside of the front, there’s a round felt and/or rubber seal.”

Additionally, the outlet states that “Wear and tear, plus age, can break down the seal.” This eventually causes socks to “get stuck there, just tumbling round, dizzily for years, cycle after cycle—a sort of purgatory for socks.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Eyezleeh via email for further comment.

