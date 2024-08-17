‘My friend at Apple showed me this so you know this hack is real’: Manager schedules 8am Teams meeting. Worker says she’s not going to pay attention

For early morning meetings, or simply needing to multitask with meetings on your calendar, having a tool in your pocket to keep track may be the first step to conquering a busy schedule.

Whether it is an app or another note-taking tool, several options are available to balance a hefty schedule and life.

One worker says she was recommended an app called Minutes AI to record and transcribe her work meetings, allowing her to ignore early morning meetings while barely awake.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Vic’s (@vic.minutesai) presence is mostly associated with showing viewers how to use Minutes AI to stay on top of lengthy Zoom meetings.

In one of her recent videos, Vic says an Apple employee recommended the app. However, it is unclear whether she is being paid to promote the app. Her account is almost exclusively about Minutes AI.

How it works

“Here’s how I’m not going to pay attention and still be on top of work,” she says in the video. “My friend at Apple showed me this, so you know this hack is real. This takes like five seconds.”

She starts her Zoom meeting and pulls up the app to press record.

“What this does is it will transcribe the entire thing for you, then boom, a minute-by-minute breakdown of everything they discussed in the meeting,” she explains. “This is the best part. You can ask the AI questions like, ‘what is the feedback on last week’s messaging?’ and the app will give you a really accurate answer for what is discussed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vic via TikTok direct message and comment on the video.

AI in everyday life

Using AI to create meeting summaries can be very helpful to busy workers. Depending on the AI program being used, these apps and software programs can even send follow-up emails or schedule meetings while creating searchable transcripts, in addition to the AI being able to answer questions.

These types of software can also allow people to attend multiple meetings at once, in a way, recording the discussion and providing accessible rundowns of what happened to double and triple-booked employees.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers raised concerns about the potential content of these meetings, as recording them could breach confidentiality agreements.

“tip: Make sure the meeting doesn’t contain trade/sensitive information or you’re probably actively breaching confidentiality,” one commenter wrote.

“As an in house lawyer for a government agency this TERRIFIES ME,” another said. “Oh my goodness the risks here. Adding to my next leadership meeting to flag do we can ensure this isn’t happening.”

“Damn this is so risky esp if you work in fintech coz really?” another echoed. “You are putting sensitive meeting discussions into ai?”

Others pointed out that many virtual meeting platforms already provide a version of this transcription software, including Zoom, Teams, and Slack, making this program potentially redundant.

“Weird, my work’s zoom already has this built in,” one commenter wrote.

“Zoom has this functionality already, it can recap your meetings if you enable AI summary,” another agreed.

“Just use Copilot on teams … no need for an ipad and another app,” a commenter wrote.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.