‘Ugh they just need SHEIN prime’: Customer reveals how to find Amazon home décor dupes on SHEIN for cheaper

It can be expensive to furnish your home or apartment. Home Advisor says the average cost to furnish a home is $16,000. Because of how costly home décor is, 30 percent of people shop on Amazon for their home needs. However, what if there is an even cheaper alternative? A TikToker shared the home décor items she bought from SHEIN for less than $300 in a video with over 677,000 views.

What did she get?

“Just a PSA, if you can buy it on Amazon, then you can buy it on SHEIN for cheaper,” Sirena (@sirenatan) says, unveiling the home décor she purchased on SHEIN. First is an unidentified silicone item. “This was a dollar,” she says. Next is a $15 translucent mushroom table lamp on a bedside table. Then, she shows off her jewelry holder. Next, Sirena turns on her galaxy LED projector lamp, which makes blue and purple lights dance on the walls and ceiling. “This was $5. It’s literally the same thing as the skylights,” she says.

Last but not least, she walks outside to reveal her patio set. “The grand finale,” she announces, flipping the camera to show off her patio furniture. Her patio has a rattan outdoor sofa with a glass coffee table. Underneath it is a rug with a black and white diamond pattern. “It was 30 bucks for the rug, $150 for this entire set,” she says, gesturing toward the sofa and table.

Overall, the content creator recommended purchasing home décor products from SHEIN.

“So, if it’s plastic or, like, some material you know is coming from China, get it from SHEIN,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sirena via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Viewers weighed in

Some viewers were SHEIN fans.

“Ugh they just need SHEIN prime lol,” one viewer wrote.

“I buy sm stuff [off] shein like little things,” a second shared.

However, some had negative experiences buying from SHEIN.

“But also shein stuff is more fragile and usually made of more plastic than the ones on Amazon… I bought the same hair clips on shein and Amazon and my shein ones turned green,” one user shared.

“Girl I bought the same LED projector off [SHEIN] and it makes this TERRIBLE SCREECHING NOISE, do u have the same issue? I just wanted to know since u [got] the same exact one as me!” a second revealed.

Does SHEIN have good products?

SHEIN products have been described as a “hit or miss.” Many complaints are made about its fast-fashion clothing. Fast fashion is “an approach to the design, creation, and marketing of clothing fashions that emphasizes making fashion trends quickly and cheaply available to consumers.” Beyond fast fashion complaints, SHEIN has faced serious backlash for many reasons.

SHEIN controversies

According to Supply Chain World, the Chinese company was accused of inhumane working conditions and child labor. The inhumane conditions included working adults and minors for “long hours with minimal pay and inadequate safety measures.”

In addition, the South Korean government issued a warning about products from the retail giant in a report. It found that SHEIN products contain high levels of “toxic substances” like phthalates, dioxane, and formaldehyde.

Furthermore, customers online shared their horror stories about SHEIN products. In 2023, TikTok user Mika Middleton said she was left legally blind after putting contaminated false eyelashes on her eyes. Another TikToker named Erin issued a PSA on products from the company when a pair of SHEIN earrings gave her a rash.

The Daily Dot reached out to SHEIN and Amazon via press email for comment.

