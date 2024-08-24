‘428 times the maximum legal limit’: Expert says you should stop wearing Shein products after government warning

A health coach warns viewers about toxins in budget-retailer Shein clothing following a report from the South Korean government in a now-viral TikTok.

The video posted by TikToker Sean Christopher (@iamtheseanchristo) on Aug. 16 has over 2.3 million views. In the clip, he points to a report from the South Korean government that found up to 428 times the legal limit of phthalates in Shein items like shoes, bags, and clothing.

Phthalates are a group of chemicals used to soften plastic so that it can be spun into fibers for clothing. While most of the residue is removed during the production process, some residue frequently remains on the fibers.

“We’ve got to start taking this stuff far more seriously,” he says.

How dangerous are phthalates really?

Don’t ditch your Shein haul just yet.

While Christopher claims that the report revealed that certain Shein products contained more than 428 times the lethal limit, that’s not completely accurate. The legal limit for phthalate residue in South Korea is 100 parts per million (ppm). In the United States, the limit is higher at 1,000 ppm.

Being exposed to phthalates won’t kill you as soon as you’re exposed to them. That being said, exposure to PSAs in high amounts can disrupt important hormones, upping your risk for certain chronic diseases, according to a 2021 study. So it’s a good idea to avoid them if you can.

What do Shein shoppers think?

Shein made a record-breaking $32.5 billion in sales in 2023, a 40% increase from 2022. But could this new report dampen the budget clothing retailer’s momentum?

It’s not likely, according to Shein shoppers in the comments.

“Carry on while I push my Submit order button on my Shein cart,” one viewer says.

“Me wearing my pants from Shein. Not worried,” another writes.

“Watching this as I continue shopping on Shein,” a third adds.

Others suspect that excess phthalates in clothing isn’t just a Shein problem.

“All clothes have these same chemicals, unfortunately,” one writes.

“The clothes we buy in the high-end stores have these chemicals as well, in our pots and pans in our food at least in shein it tells you what products have it and you choose if you want to purchase it,” another suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shein via email and to Christopher via email and Instagram direct message.

