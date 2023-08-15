‘As they should’: Opening-shift server says she cussed out closing shift. They quit the next day

In a viral TikTok video, a worker shared how they approached conflict with their co-workers. Viewers dragged her for her reaction.

In the video, user @flappaclappa is lying on her bed with her hand covering her mouth, seemingly reflecting on a moment from her work history in disbelief.

“Thinking about that one time I had to open @ work and cussed out the closing shift for not doing their job right and the next day they quit,” the text overlay on the video read.

For those unfamiliar with the different shifts at retail and service jobs, as their names imply, the closing shift crew are the ones who are at a location until close and get the store or restaurant ready for the next day. The opening shift is usually there before their location opens to the public and gets things ready for the day.

There is often some tension between the opening and closing shift crew, who each thinks the other has an easier shift and doesn’t do enough. Both shifts often have extra tasks to complete, like cleaning, restocking, prepping food, and counting the register. However, who is in charge of what—and has a bigger workload depends on the specific establishment, team members, and management.

The Daily Dot has previously covered the dynamics of the closing and opening shifts. In one video a Subway worker called out an employee who failed to properly close the store the night before. Another showed juxtaposing images of the mess the morning shift crew leaves versus how clean the spot is after the night crew rolls through.

The video has garnered more than 640,000 views and nearly 1,000 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Joe if you see this im so sorry i was off my meds,” the worker wrote in the caption.

Commenters were largely in agreeance that openers complain a lot but do less than their closing counterparts.

“Tbh as a closer, openers have A LOT of nerve bc we have to clean up their shift and our shift,” the top comment read.

“Closing shift is 10000x harder than opening. there’s so much more to do and openers leave everything a mess,” another person said.

“openers who complain about closers have never faced a struggle in their lives,” a further user wrote.

Based on the worker’s TikTok bio, it’s possible that she wasn’t all too fazed by the commenter’s reactions.

“Hate comments make me horny,” her bio reads.

