‘I love the ppl who do no garlic bread… thanks for the lil treat’: Server takes advantage of free food when customers decide to not include certain food options with their meal

A Hooters server has found a way to snag free food while on the job. When customers decide they would like not something that is included in their meal, she decides to have the food item for themselves.

In a six-second video, TikTok creator Nat (@nastynat111) shows herself dipping a piece of chicken in ketchup, mouthing the phrase “thank you to my man.”

“When my table order ‘NO something’ on their meal but I put it on the side [because] it doesn’t change the price,” the text on her video reads.

She reiterates in the caption, “Now I have dinner [because] chicken on [the] side or no chicken is the same price.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nat via TikTok comment for more information. Her video, which was posted on Monday, has more than 470,000 views. Other servers were inspired by her idea based on the comments.

“I’m a server and WILL start doing this,” one viewer wrote.

“This is so smart,” a second person commented.

“Why have I never thought of this omfg,” a third person asked.

On the other hand, there were servers who already do this.

“I love the ppl who do no garlic bread… thanks for the lil treat,” one user stated.

“That’s me when people say they don’t want the sides that come with the meal,” a third user remarked.

In addition, there were viewers who didn’t mind if servers did this.

“I actually hope my servers do this. I’m a vegetarian and always have to say no meat,” one person said.

“As a picky [eater,] I’d love if more wait staff did this or made it known they do this. It’d make me feel less guilty when asking for modifications,” a second commenter added.

“You can have all of my avocado fr,” a third person concurred.