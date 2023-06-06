‘I found that I got tipped better when I looked ugly’: Server says women think she wants their middle-aged husbands. It’s affecting her pay

It’s in a server’s job description to be nice to customers no matter who that customer may be. But that kindness doesn’t mean he or she is into you—most of the time, they’re simply doing their job.

But in a recent video, restaurant server Jasmine Loomis (@jasmine_loomis) said that a woman having dinner with her “balding middle aged” husband was “being rude” because she apparently thought Loomis was interested in him. As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had over 651,000 views.

“When the [woman] at your table is being rude to you because she thinks you want her balding middle aged husband,” Loomis wrote via text overlay.

In the five-second video, Loomis pretended to slam her head against a steel table—an expression of the ridiculousness of the situation.

It turns out that the phenomenon of people being jealous, or on edge, around their servers because they think that they are hitting on their significant other is very real. And in the comments section of Loomis’s video, a number of fellow servers said that they’ve experienced this, too.

“Constant experience when I was a SIXTEEN year old waitress at a local diner. Lady plz,” one user wrote.

“They always give u the meanest glare,” another said.

“She really told me, ‘You need to get another job.’ Like, ma’am, go home and cook,” a third viewer commented.

“I found that I got tipped better when I looked ugly,” a fourth person wrote.

Meanwhile, a handful of other servers shared strategies for dealing with potentially jealous customers.

“He’s giving her a reason to have anxiety,” one user said. “Give her compliments on how she looks (I love ur hair/scarf… it brings out your eyes).”

“Just flirt with her,” another viewer quipped.

Loomis said that she wasn’t interested in the woman’s husband. But there are a handful of recorded instances where customers claimed to have confronted servers who flirted with their significant other.

Redditor @Striking_Tennis, for example, wrote that a female server once ignored her throughout the night and constantly complimented her boyfriend. She said that she later told the waitress that she didn’t appreciate the way she spoke to her boyfriend. By the end of the night, the Redditor said that a different server brought them their bill.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Loomis via TikTok comment.