‘You literally ordered a minute and a half ago’: Restaurant worker calls out customers who expect their order to be ready immediately

Within the dynamic world of the service industry, where smiles and hospitality are paramount, encounters with inconsiderate, impolite, and straight-up rude customers have become a formidable challenge for workers.

Those challenges have been brought to the forefront by a recently viral TikTok sketch featuring Joey Sacco (@jsacco9), and his sister, who plays an exaggerated version of an impatient customer that’s demanding instantaneous service.

The video opens with the customer saying “Is Rebecca ready?” to which Joey responds “Ma’am you’ve literally ordered a minute and a half ago.”

Undeterred, the customer keeps pestering Joey, even as he’s trying to take another phone order, interrupting his conversation by repeatedly saying “excuse me.”

The situation escalates as the customer complains about witnessing other patrons getting their orders instantly. Joey patiently explains, “You see, those people called in, so they probably called 20 minutes ago, so their order was ready, our cooks had more time to make it. You ordered here.”



However, this explanation doesn’t help as the customer keeps protesting, claiming that customers who physically visit the establishment are being disregarded. Finally, she becomes even more confrontational, threatening Joey, saying: “You’ve got a big storm coming. Better watch out for that Yelp review. Watch for your job.”

The TikTok, which was posted on June 16, quickly gained traction, reaching over 299,200 views, with many individuals sharing their own experiences in the comments and empathizing with the challenges depicted in the sketch.

One comment read, “People think this is an exaggeration, but I’ve had so many customers exactly like this.”

Another commenter shared his response to impatient customers, stating, “If people complain about stuff taking too long, I hit them with ‘Well, we are hiring if you want to help out.'”

Other commenters complained about customers who stay at the counter, with one saying, “When they stand at the counter and you have to TALK AROUND THEM BECAUSE THEY WON’T MOVE.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joey via Instagram direct messages for comment.