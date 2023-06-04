‘Girl really expected her drink to spawn’: Starbucks baristas call out customers who expect their drink to be ready as soon as they place their mobile order

Starbucks baristas have been taking to social media to express their customer pet peeves. One of the most common customer annoyances is mobile orders. In a viral TikTok, a group of Starbucks baristas laugh at a customer who expects her mobile order to be ready instantaneously.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Ashley (@ahsleymaldonado). During the seven-second skit, the TikToker reenacts a Starbucks customer leaning against the counter holding her phone up.

“Excuse me. The app says it is supposed to be ready already,” the text overlay reads. The video then shifts to behind the counter where the group of baristas look at her in annoyance as they make other customers’ drinks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment. The video racked up over 545,000 views as of Sunday, resonating with alleged current and former Starbucks baristas who recalled their similar customer experiences.

“I’ve had someone put the order in while waiting in front of the mobile orders and then be like [‘]hello I placed an order where is it,[’]” one viewer shared.

“HELP a girl literally asked me if her drink was ready even though she had placed the order less than 2 min before she got there,” a second wrote.

“When they place an order 30 seconds ago in drive thru like WHY,” a third commented.

On the other hand, some revealed how long they wait after placing a mobile order to prevent this.

“Everytime I order in my college time I expect an extra 30 mins from the ‘ready in’ time so I leave late,” one person stated.

“Always give it like 45 minutes and then I complain,” a second said.

“I order right when I leave the house and then usually only wait a max of 5 mins, y’all work too hard for these types of ppl,” a third revealed.

However, mobile orders are a common pet peeve among Starbucks workers. One Starbucks barista allegedly berated a mobile order customer for getting in line “too early.” Another barista “roasted” customers who place a mobile order in the drive-thru. On the flip side, a customer allegedly acted “sexist” toward a Starbucks barista because his mobile order wasn’t ready as soon as he placed it.